N.B. Black Artists Alliance hopes to inspire with latest exhibition

With the aim of further embracing Black artistry in gallery spaces, the New Brunswick Black Artists Alliance is exhibiting a series of member works at downtown Fredericton's Gallery on Queen.

Titled "DisporART: Excepted! Accepted?" the exhibition includes pieces from artists Gary Weekes, Sydona Chandon, Karrie Nash, Chris Thomas and Daniel Leek.

The mixed media art exhibition launched Friday and will be in the gallery until March 3.

Photographer Sydona Chandon is part of the exhibition, and she explained the theme's meaning to her as a Black artist.

"It really speaks to how years and years ago, many Black artists wouldn't have the space to showcase their work," said Chandon.

"It does give artists the ability to really sit and think, like, are we really accepted now into these spaces and how far have we come to get to this place?"

Chandon is showcasing a conceptual photo series she has titled "aRose from the Concrete," which she said represents the grace and poise of women who have risen through adversity in life, symbolized by the roses, while also still bearing scars from their emergence.

"That's what I am trying to showcase here," she said. "That you can rise from your obstacles and become even greater, and influence those around you to do the same."

The work of the other artists in the exhibition excited Chandon, and she noted there are a variety of diverse skills and mediums on display.

Saint John based artist Daniel Leek has two large acrylic paintings in the exhibition.

He said he does not like to limit himself to one medium, but typically experiments with charcoal drawing, acrylics and sculpture.

Leek described himself as a "born sketch artist" that has only recently started sharing his art publicly beyond commissioned drawings.

He said he didn't have a lot of role models in the art world growing up, but he hopes he can be that for other young artists.

"There's not a lot of representation for artists of colour," said Leek. "We're very underrepresented in a lot of galleries."

"So I think it comes down to exposure, just being seen. The more we're seen, the more we kind of influence those people coming up behind us."

Freelance photographer and fine artist Gary Weekes is also presenting in the exhibition. He said he would like the welcome and outreach to Black artists in New Brunswick to expand beyond the month of February.

"What we want to do is bring and invite everybody down to make them feel like Black artwork is not just for the month of February but we're welcome in these spaces all year round," said Weekes.

From photography to a large piece done in Lego, Gallery on Queen director Nadia Khoury said it's a very unique body of work that she feels good about.

The exhibition extends across approximately half of the downtown gallery, and Khoury said she is proud to host the New Brunswick Black Artists Alliance exhibition each year.

"We like to celebrate the Black artists of New Brunswick and one of our mandates is to be inclusive and encourage minorities in the province," said Khoury.