N.B. adds 6 more COVID-19 deaths, new cases and positivity rate drop

The latest deaths occurred between November and early March, the COVIDWatch report shows. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

New Brunswick added six more COVID-19 deaths to its pandemic toll Tuesday, and reports weekly hospital admissions because of the virus remain stable, while new cases and percent positivity have both decreased.

The latest update comes just days before Public Health eliminates the self-referral option for COVID-19 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing. Starting April 1, people with COVID symptoms "where the outcome of PCR testing will directly influence treatment or care" will still be able to get a PCR test, but will require a referral from a health-care provider.

None of the deaths occurred during the reporting week in question, March 19 to March 25, the COVIDWatch report shows.

Two died earlier in March, one in February, one in January, and two in November.

Of those who died, one person was aged 50 to 69 and the other five were aged 70 or older.

Their deaths raise the province's pandemic death toll to 862.

Fifteen people were admitted to hospital because of COVID during the week in question, according to the province. None require intensive care.

Four were aged 60 to 69 and the others were aged 70 or older, the report shows.

Positivity drops to 16.6%

A total of 212 new cases of COVID have been confirmed through 1,278 PCR lab tests, for a positivity rate of 16.6 per cent.

That's a 32 per cent decrease from the 313 PCR-confirmed cases last week. At that time, the positivity rate was 21.7 per cent — the highest it has been since at least last April, when it was about 26 per cent.

A high test-positivity rate indicates a high level of community transmission. It's the percentage of the total PCR lab tests performed that produced a positive result.

An additional 141 people self-reported testing positive on a rapid test, up from 123 a week ago.

XBB now represents 72% of sequenced cases

Of the 153 random positive PCR samples sent for genetic sequencing, 72 per cent were XBB, an offshoot of the Omicron BA.2 subvariant, up from 55 per cent in last week's report.

Story continues

COVIDWatch does not indicate how many of those were cases of XBB.1.5, which has been described as immune evasive and "the most transmissible" subvariant yet.

CBC has requested a further breakdown from the Department of Health.

Twenty-four per cent of the sequenced cases were the Omicron subvariant BA. 5, and the other four per cent were the Omicron subvariant BA.2.

There were 372 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the province in the past week, figures from the department show.

The updated vaccination rates include:

First dose — 42 given, 91.1 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers, up from 91 per cent.

Second dose — 49 given, 85.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers, unchanged.

First booster — 67 given, 54.8 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers, up from 54.7 per cent.

Second booster — 214 given, 30.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers, unchanged.

CBC has requested an interview with Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, and is awaiting a response.