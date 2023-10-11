N.S. abandons Atlantic Loop, will increase wind and solar energy projects for green electricity

Tory Rushton, left, minister of Natural Resources and Renewables, and David Miller, clean energy director, made an announcement Wednesday in Halifax about the province's energy future. (Michael Gorman/CBC - image credit)

Nova Scotia is abandoning the proposed Atlantic Loop in its plan to decarbonize its electrical grid by 2030, Natural Resources and Renewables Minister Tory Rushton announced Wednesday.

The province unveiled a clean power plan calling for 30 per cent more wind power and five per cent new and existing solar energy to green the grid.

Right now Nova Scotia generates 60 per cent of its electricity by burning fossil fuels, mostly coal. Nova Scotia Power must close its coal plants by 2030 when 80 per cent of electricity must come from renewable sources.

The province says its plan can meet both targets, but the proposed Atlantic Loop and importing hydro from Quebec will not be part of it. That's because the cost of the loop is prohibitive, jumping to $9 billion from nearly $3 billion three years ago with no guarantee of a secure supply of power from Quebec.

"The Loop is not viable for 2030. It is not necessary to achieve our goal," said David Miller, the provincial clean energy director.

The Atlantic Loop would expand the electrical grid connections between Quebec and New Brunswick and New Brunswick and Nova Scotia to provide greater access to renewable electricity, like hydro from Quebec.

He said the cost of $250 to $300 per megawatt hour was five times higher than domestic wind supply.

Some of the provincial plan includes expanding the transmission link with New Brunswick. It was one of three projects that Nova Scotia Power paused after the Houston government imposed a rate cap on the utility in the fall of 2022.

The province said building the 345 kilovolt transmission line between Truro, N.S., and Salisbury, N.B., and an extension to the Point LePreau Nuclear Generating Station would enable greater access to energy markets.

