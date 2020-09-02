N-50 Northbound and Southbound Lane Restrictions, Between Prairie Corners Road and I-80

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning Monday, August 31, 2020, northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 50 (144th Street) in the vicinity of Interstate 80 will be restricted to one lane each way with periodic lane shifts. This traffic pattern is scheduled to last into December 2020.



Midwest DCM, of Omaha, Nebraska, has the roadway construction contract. The lane restrictions and shifts are necessary for the construction of additional traffic lanes and turn lanes in the area to improve traffic conditions for motorists.

Motorists should expect delays in this area and are encouraged to utilize alternate routes if possible. Motorists are also asked to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put cell phones down.

