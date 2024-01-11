MZ Wallace Announces Collaboration With Megan Roup’s The Sculp Society

Just in time for consumers looking to elevate their fitness routines in the new year, MZ Wallace has teamed up with The Sculpt Society’s Megan Roup for a bundle called the Movement Kit.

Representing the latest in a line of collaborations from the MZ Wallace brand, the brand’s founders Monica Zwirner and Lucy Wallace Eustice said they “always love to partner with female-founded brands.” Notably, the brand’s collaboration with Apothéke in late 2023 sold out in one day. The founders told WWD they believe their collaborations have been so successful because they are “exclusive with limited-edition products in partnership with brands [they know their] customers will love.”

More from WWD

With TSS, the duo said, inspiration struck when they noticed that Roup was wearing the MZ Wallace Metro Tote on Instagram. “We thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to partner with her fitness app?’”

Similarly, Roup told WWD that the “MZ Wallace tote has been a staple in my closet for years, so when they reached out to collaborate on a special product launch I was so excited. We developed this collab together from beginning to end, and it’s so special to see it come to life.”

Fitness, Wallace and Zwirner said, is one of MZ Wallace’s most popular categories, one in which they are constantly driven to create new and innovative styles. While this is not the first collaboration that MZ Wallace has launched with a fitness brand, it is the first time combining the brand’s signature product with equipment.

The Movement Kit created with Roup features the brand’s Medium Metro Tote in The Sculpt Society’s signature ice blue, the MZ Wallace Metro Pouch, and a limited-edition TSS “Turn Things Up a Notch” equipment bundle including resistance bands, pilates ball and sliders. Buyers will also receive a one-month membership to the TSS app.

Story continues

MZW x TSS Movement Kit.

“This allows us to offer both a functional bag as well as the essential equipment for workouts, all in one,” said Wallace and Zwirner. “We both cater to the needs of modern women with active, on-the-go lifestyles by creating something that seamlessly integrates into the daily routines of their lives. Both brands are also rooted in the concept of movement, of course in different ways. The Sculpt Society offers dynamic workouts, while we create bags that move with you through everyday life.”

“We knew we wanted to create a bundle that was perfect for the busy woman on the go, with everything she needs to feel her best,” Roup said. “MZ Wallace’s medium tote is my favorite, so I loved getting to spin it up in our signature TSS ice blue and the pouch perfectly fits our TSS equipment. [And] a one-month membership to The Sculpt Society app, helps women commit to a sustainable and effective movement practice.”

Like MZ Wallace, Roup said that collaborations are a big part of TSS. Past collaborations with brands and talent have included projects with Miranda Kerr and her brand Kora Organics, Iskra Lawrence and her brand Saltair, Beyond Yoga, New Balance, Seed and Ritual. “We love to work with brands to develop unique product opportunities, engaging content and marketing campaigns we know our community will resonate with,” Roup said.

Roup shared that she already loves taking the TSS x MZW bag out with her when she teaches a TSS workout class and to brunch with friends, saying that it also fits everything she needs for her toddler and newborn when she’s on the go.

“I love that this bundle is such an easy and stylish way to integrate movement on the go,” Roup said. “It’s so important to prioritize our physical and mental health, especially as we start a new year, and our Movement Kit has everything you need to feel your best and can seamlessly weave movement into your busy lifestyle.”

For More WWD Business News:

The Newsette Launches ‘All Access Pass’ to Distill Wellness Culture

Kizik’s Bradley Johnson Discusses Enabling Discovery for Innovation Hungry Consumers

Gen Z Women Seeking Work-life Balance Lean Into the Quiet Shopping Trend

Best of WWD