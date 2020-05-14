MZ North America Launches SPAC Advisory Service

Providing Critical and Timely Guidance through the Merger, Investor Relations and Communications, Marketing and Final Closing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / MZ, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications, has formally launched its SPAC Advisory Service, which leads the communications and investor relations program for sponsors and target companies throughout the U.S.-listed Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) business combination, from IPO to merger completion.

MZ's proven track record of leading companies through both SPAC and traditional IPO journeys, combined with its unique ability to offer a full breadth of innovative customized solutions, allows MZ to add significant value to its clients through a comprehensive and hands-on approach. The new SPAC Advisory practice will be led by Chris Tyson, Senior Managing Director, at MZ North America who will be advising in all facets of a SPAC transaction's corporate and financial communications, investor outreach and technology implementation.

"Market fundamentals, quality companies and improved sponsorship have aligned to create an ideal environment for SPAC transactions," said Mr. Tyson. "The buyside is also driving the demand, with well positioned investors seeking quality merger and acquisition opportunities to deploy their capital. With respect to IPO volume and according to Dealogic, approximately $2.7 billion has been raised through SPAC IPOs since the beginning of April 2020, accounting for 84% of the U.S. market versus the first quarter of 2020 where 13 SPACs raised approximately $3.7 billion or 34% of total IPO volume.

"SPACs represent an exceptional alternative to the traditional IPO, with greater transparency and engagement between management teams and investors. Our goal is to successfully lead both sponsor and transaction company through the SPAC transaction utilizing our experience, depth of service, extensive industry relations and global reach," concluded Tyson.

SPAC Advisory will focus on guiding clients in the business merger transaction process, investor relations and communications, marketing and final closing. MZ services include:

IR Consulting & Outreach

De-SPAC process and expected timeline

Comprehensive strategic plan to communicate the transaction to investment community

Transaction announcement press release, investor presentation, financial marketing materials, and conference call script and Q&A

Ongoing and closing transaction press releases

Institutional investor and sell side analyst outreach and communication utilizing MZ's proprietary, robust databases

Analyst day setup and logistics

Financial conference screening and invitation procurement

Public company transition preparation and training

Technology

Infrastructure and technology solutions including MZ's full spectrum of communication and investor relations tools

Content, design and technology for target company's IR website

Press release distribution and data intelligence

Conference calls and webcasts

Filing services

Financial & Social Media

Targeted financial and social media outreach to promote transaction and corporate story with investors

Newly public companies utilizing MZ's SPAC Advisory will be well positioned to shift to a traditional investor relations program. Before close, MZ will provide an investor relations roadmap, employing many of the tools, marketing materials and technology provided during the de-SPAC process. For companies seeking post-close support, MZ can implement an ongoing stock market support system with the objective of expanding awareness among stockbrokers, analysts, fund managers, market makers and financial publications.

"Our measure of success for SPAC Advisory clients will not be defined solely by a transaction close with an initial group of high-caliber investors," said Ted Haberfield, President of MZ North America. "Instead, we believe the true measure is a client that is fully prepared to be a public company. That includes an ongoing investor relations program, with key technologies in place that facilitates communications and fuels investor growth. To that end, we can provide one-time expertise on the SPAC business combination, or help interested companies transition to a comprehensive advisory and consulting package with MZ."

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

To learn more about MZ's SPAC Advisory Service, please contact:

Ted Haberfield

MZ Group | President - MZ North America

Direct: 760-755-2716

thaberfield@mzgroup.us

or

Chris Tyson

MZ Group | Senior Managing Director - MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

chris.tyson@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: MZ North America





