Mythbusting Wednesday’s strikes: Who’s walking out, what they want and will they win

Ben Butcher
·6 min read
Strikes NHS train drivers civil servants
Strikes NHS train drivers civil servants

It’s one of the largest strikes the UK has seen in a decade. Today, Wednesday Feb 1, nearly 500,000 workers across the civil service, rail network and schools are poised to walk out.

Within a week, they’ll have been joined by thousands of ambulance workers and nurses, striking on February 6 as disputes over pay in the public sector gather pace. It’s controversial – so how many people do the unions estimate will strike, what do they want and how likely is it they will get it?

Nurses’ strike

• Potential strikers: “Tens of thousands” expected
• Unions involved: Royal College of Nurses
• Days of strikes: 6 (Dec 2022 to Mar 2023)
• Average pay (change from 2011): £37,255 (-8%)
• Public support: 66%
• Pay demands: 19%
• Current offer: 4.75%, and 2% mooted for this year
• Strike ballot: 102 of 215 trusts voted to strike

Nurses were lauded as heroes over Covid, a fact which has resulted in two-thirds of the public supporting their strikes.

In 2021, nurses were spared the pay freeze which hit other public sector workers after the pandemic.

But despite recent efforts to increase pay, the average full-time nurse’s income has fallen from £40,508 to £37,255 once adjusted for inflation.

Just under half of all trusts actually have the mandate to strike and the regional impacts are vast.

For example, two-thirds of hospitals in the South West will see walkouts compared to one in five in London and the Midlands.

Ambulance strike

• Potential strikers: Over 10,000
• Unions involved: GMB and Unite
• Days of strikes: 7 (Dec ’22 to Mar ’23)
• Average salary (change from 2011): £49,909 for paramedics (+3%), £27,515 for other staff (-9%) 
• Public support: 63%
• Pay demands: At least 9.6%
• Current offer: 4%
• Strike ballot: 9 out of 10 trusts voted with at least one union

Ambulance staff are a rare breed amongst other medical staff.

Whilst nurses, physiotherapists and doctors have seen real-terms pay declines, the average paramedic’s salary has increased from £48,600 to £49,900 in real-terms over the past decade.

However, the four per cent increase put forward by the Government will push pay growth into the negative over the year with inflation still soaring.

Ambulance unions will also point out that away from the frontline, ambulance support staff are paid on average £27,500 a year, a decline on a decade ago.

Not every ambulance worker will walk out on Feb 6 as, similar to nurses, they have agreed to maintain vital emergency services.

Teachers’ strike

• Potential strikers: 300,000
• Unions involved: National Education Union
• Days of strikes: 4 (Feb ’23 to Mar ’23)
• Average pay (change from 2011): £41,722 for secondary teachers (-12%)
• Public support: 50%
• Pay demands: At least 9.6%
• Current offer: 5%
• Strike ballot: 90% in favour on 53% turnout

The Government has put teacher recruitment at the heart of its policy, aiming to increase starting salaries to £30,000 by 2024; the highest amongst comparable public sector jobs.

But this pay increase has come at the expense of more experienced teachers.

The average secondary school teacher has seen their pay decline by 12 per cent in real-terms over the past decade. Just two-thirds of teachers remain in the job after five years.

The scale of the strikes is yet to be seen, but its mandate hangs by a thread with just 53 per cent of teachers actually voting in the ballot.

Train strike

• Potential strikers: 12,500 
• Unions involved: ASLEF and RMT
• Days of strikes: 7 (Jul ’22 to Feb ’23)
• Average pay (change from 2011): £58,888 (+6%)
• Public support: 44%
• Pay demands: At least 9.6%
• Current offer: 8% over two years
• Strike ballot: Average 93% in favour on 85% turnout

Train drivers are staging their sixth walk-out in a year, leaving ticket halls and platforms deserted across the country once again.

Unlike most key workers, their £58,868 average salary (almost twice the national average) has actually risen above inflation over the past decade.

They have already secured an eight per cent pay rise split over two years – an offer that has so far been rejected.

ASLEF claim to be as concerned about existential issues, such as driverless trains and redundancies, as they are over pay.

Polling shows the majority of people don’t support the action, but that is ultimately irrelevant given the strength of their union.

With an average of 80 per cent of members actively voting for the strike across 14 rail companies, this particular strike clearly has the energy to continue for a while.

But their actual power over people’s lives might be overstated.

During the last strikes, just five per cent of rail commuters claimed they were unable to work due to the strikes, according to the Office for National Statistics; an unexpected positive from the “work from home” revolution.

Civil servants’ strike

• Potential strikers: 100,000 
• Days of strikes: 1 
• Average pay (change from 2011): £27,710 for basic admin (0%); varied for other roles
• Public support: 37%
• Lost earnings: £75 to £119
• Pay demands: 10%
• Current offer: 3%
• Strike ballot: 123 of 214 departments voted to strike

From benefit call-handlers to government statisticians, the one-day walk-out by around 100,000 civil servants covers a lot of bases in the day-to-day running of the UK.

Giant departments, including the Department of Work and Pensions and Home Office, will join forces with the likes of Sport England, the UK Space Agency and the Gambling Commission over pay.

Due to the scope of the workforce, it’s difficult to pin down exactly how much pay has been hit over the last decade.

Lower paid workers, those involved in some of the most basic “admin” jobs, have likely benefited more from pay hikes over the past decades than those at the top.

According to the ONS, national government administrative workers' pay has been more-or-less protected over the past decade, coming in at £27,710 in 2022.

This might explain the main union’s demand that pay should increase by 10 per cent this year, to keep it in line with inflation.

Given people’s grievances with everything from passport delays to long waits on government hotlines, support for civil servants is at the lowest amongst those striking this week.

And whilst around half of government departments voted for the strikes, some key bodies including HMRC, Ministry of Defence and the courts system failed to meet the threshold for strike action.

University strikes

• Potential strikers: 70,000 
• Unions involved: University and College Union
• Days of strikes: 18 (Feb ’23 to Mar ’23)
• Public support: 38%
• Average pay (change from 2011): £47,300 for lecturers (-19%)
• Pay demands: 10%
• Current offer: 4%
• Strike ballot: 150 universities voted to strike

For the past decade, numerous walkouts have taken place across university campuses over pay but also over significant changes to their pension system.

In 2018, the strikes escalated to the point that two-thirds of all working days lost to strikes across the UK were by education staff.

The walkouts will impact pretty much every major university; all of the Russell Group in Great Britain will be involved.

A decade ago, a lecturer could expect to take home more than a train driver, but a decade of real-terms declines means they’re now taking £11,500 home less on average, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Amongst those striking throughout the week, this 19 per cent real-terms cut is likely the worst.

Latest Stories

  • Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second in voting for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award over the last two seasons. Both are among the top candidates for MVP as this season hits the halfway mark. James Harden had 17 points and 13 assists, and Tobias

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary rebounded impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their All-Star break on a high note. Lindholm deflected a pass from Toffoli at 7:16 of

  • Bengals' Ossai laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, while Bengals teammate B.J. Hill stood by for support, and lamented a mistake Sunday night that could easily haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs were driving for a potential winning field goal in the AFC championship game when Ossai, a second-year pro, gave chase to scrambling Patrick Mahomes. Both were running at full speed when the All-Pro quarterback mad

  • Morgan Rielly scores first goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Capitals 5-1

    TORONTO — Morgan Rielly playfully predicted his first goal of the season was right around the corner. Turns out the snake-bitten Toronto defenceman was right. Rielly finally found the back of the net Sunday as part of a second-period outburst as the Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 and celebrated the 1,000th NHL regular-season game in the career of captain John Tavares. "Important to us to play well for Johnny," Rielly said. "He's worked extremely hard in his career to get to thi

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • NHL must decide if hockey really is for everyone

    The NHL needs to reimagine its league-wide Pride Nights amidst controversy surrounding the wearing of special edition warmup jerseys. The New York Rangers became the latest team to come under fire after changing plans and opting against wearing Pride Night-themed warmup jerseys before last week's game against the Vegas Golden Knights, two weeks after Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov refused to wear a similar jersey.

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • Brown forces OT, Celtics snap skid by beating LA 125-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a see-saw game that had 19 lead changes — six in the fourth quarter — and 15

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Canada's Para star Mark Arendz races to fourth world championship title of the week

    ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Canadian Paralympic star Mark Arendz captured his third consecutive world championship title in the men's standing skate-ski race, highlighting a three-medal day for Canada on Saturday. Natalie Wilkie and Collin Cameron each skied to silver medals. Arendz, a 12-time Paralympic medallist from Hartsville, P.E.I., has captured four medals this week, logging countless miles up and down the hilly Swedish tracks. He partly credited his indulgence of a burger for dinner on Friday ni

  • Jets rally in third to sting struggling Blues 4-2

    WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele made sure the Winnipeg Jets were going into the NHL all-star and player break on a high. The Jets' stars each scored two third-period goals as Winnipeg erased a 2-0 deficit and defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid and extended the Blues' losing streak to five games. “Josh played frickin’ fantastic tonight,” Scheifele said. “He always does, and he got rewarded. A few big goals by him, and he led

  • Burrow, Bengals falter but should stay among AFC contenders

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t have another fantastic finish left in them. That had been the specialty of a talented team with a generational quarterback who could find creative ways to win games. The Bengals were supremely confident after winning 10 in a row heading into the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team they had beaten three times in the past 13 months, including in the AFC title game last year. But too many mistakes doomed the Ben

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T

  • Auston Matthews' growth measured in defensive leadership

    Auston Matthews's offensive production has dropped off significantly from his Hart Trophy-winning levels last season but Toronto's No. 34 has shown leadership on defence, fearlessly forcing turnovers and being more aggressive on both sides of the puck as the Maple Leafs seek to end a run of playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • Aho scores again, Hurricanes beat Bruins 4-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored a goal for the fourth straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Sunday in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in the NHL. Paul Stastny scored on a second-period power play, Seth Jarvis posted a goal in the third, and Jordan Staal added a short-handed empty-netter as the Hurricanes won their fifth game in a row and extended their points streak to eight games (7-0-1). “We know that team was the cream of the crop,”

  • Giroux helps Senators scorch Canadiens 5-0

    OTTAWA — Claude Giroux scored twice and added an assist as the Ottawa Senators beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-0 Saturday night. With the win the Senators (23-23-3) are riding a three-game winning streak. Ottawa was coming off a 6-2 win over Toronto on Friday night. The Senators are now 6-2-0 in their last eight at home and are a perfect 24-for-24 on the penalty kill through that span. Alex DeBrincat, Mathieu Joseph and Derick Brassard also scored for Ottawa, while Anton Forsberg was solid making

  • Chiefs top Bengals 23-20 on last-second kick for AFC title

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle, then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left that gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday night. The Chiefs finally managed to beat the Bengals after three straight losses, including a three-point overtime defeat in last year's conference championsh

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures World Cup moguls gold on home snow

    Canadian freestyle ski star Mikaël Kingsbury won moguls gold in front of a home crowd on Friday at the World Cup event at Val Saint-Côme, Que. The three-time Olympic medallist from Deux-Montagnes, Que., claimed his 77th career World Cup win with 85.37 points, finishing ahead of Sweden's Walter Wallberg (81.69) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima (81.36). "It's an amazing crowd. I missed it," Kingsbury said from the finish area. "Last time we competed in Canada it was during COVID and we had no one at th

  • Novak Djokovic claims 10th Australian Open title, 22nd Slam

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic climbed into the Rod Laver Arena stands to celebrate his 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title Sunday and, after jumping and pumping his fists with his team, he collapsed onto his back, crying. When he returned to the playing surface, Djokovic sat on his sideline bench, buried his face in a white towel and sobbed some more. This trip to Australia was far more successful than that of a year ago — when he was deported be