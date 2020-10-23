Late ‘MythBusters’ Host Grant Imahara Honored With Educational Foundation

Family and friends of the late MythBusters host Grant Imahara have established a foundation in his name to inspire and empower underserved youth to become active in science, technology, engineering, art and math.

The Grant Imahara STEAM Foundation was officially announced today during a public online celebration of Grant’s life, on what would have been his 50th birthday. The non-profit Foundation will continue Grant’s legacy through mentorships, grants and scholarships designed to provide access to STEAM education to all students, regardless of socioeconomic status, race or gender.

“There are many students, like my son Grant, who need the balance of the technical and the creative, and this is what STEAM is all about,” said Carolyn Imahara, Grant’s mother and Foundation co-founder. “I’m so proud of my son’s career, but I’m equally proud of the work he did mentoring students. He would be thrilled that we plan to continue this, plus much more, through The Grant Imahara STEAM Foundation.”

Best known as host of the television series MythBusters, Imahara was a noted robotics engineer who held positions at both Lucasfilm and Industrial Light and Magic.

The Foundation was created by founding board members Carolyn Imahara and longtime professional colleagues and friends Don Bies, Anna Bies, Edward Chin, Fon H. Davis, Coya Elliott and Ioanna Stergiades.

Imahara died in July of a brain aneurysm at the age of 49.

