The myth-shrouded corner of Europe that's a favourite of the King

“The best week of my life,” my friend Victoria, a seasoned traveller, told me after her recent return from Transylvania. “I feel alive again.”

Everyone who associates this central Romanian region only with Bram Stoker’s Dracula ­may wonder if Victoria had been refreshed by the blood of virgins. But there is another side to myth-shrouded Transylvania – and that is its rural charm; pastoral beauty; harmony between man and nature; and the timelessness that visitors find so calming. I might have chosen a UK spa break; instead, I flew to Cluj-Napoca, Romania’s second city.

As a matter of fact, my trip had a blue, rather than red-blooded start. It’s well known that our new king has several properties in Transylvania and done much to promote sustainable farming systems and conservation. Less well known is that he has ancestral roots here, including the stake-wielding Vlad the Impaler, the inspiration for Dracula. Breaking the drive from the airport, my delightful driver/guide Ilona and I stopped at Rhédey Castle. This was the childhood home of King Charles III’s great-great-great grandmother, a romantic figure called Claudia Rhédey who fell in love at first sight with her husband, Duke Alexander of Württemberg, but died tragically aged 29.

Rhedey Castle King Charles III transylvania holidays travel - Rab Zoltan

At Miclosoara, one of many villages in the region inhabited by the Hungarian Szekler community, where Hungarian, rather than Romanian is spoken, there is a guesthouse owned by another distant relative of King Charles. Count Kálnoky was born in exile and it was only after the fall of communism that he was able to return to Transylvania to reclaim and restore his ancestral family properties, particularly Kálnoky Castle in Miclosoara, now a museum evoking aristocratic life in Transylvania.

It was at his wedding here in 1995 that the Count first saw the potential for slow-paced tourism, observing how his 200 international guests were entranced by the region and happy to be billeted in simple lodgings. He and his wife have restored village dwellings with impressive authenticity, furnishing them with local antiques, including splendid tiled stoves. I was seduced but, Count Kálnoky told me, such simplicity appeals more to foreigners than Romanians who prefer not to look back to the harsh past. It’s still only 33 years since the overthrow of Ceaușescu and the scars of the 20th century remain deep.

Nowhere could be more appealing to me than Count Kálnoky’s second guesthouse, an hour’s drive on a bumpy track from Miclosoara. In the remote Zalan Valley, it’s owned by King Charles who uses it, when he stays, as a private nature retreat. While the cook grilled aubergines on an open fire for that Romanian staple zacusca, I climbed on to an old wooden horse-drawn wagon and trundled off to picnic beside a mineral water spring, passing cow pastures bristling with autumn crocuses and hay meadows, scythed by hand. Back at the King’s Guesthouse, conversation at dinner among my fellow guests, including a group on one of Count Kálnoky’s riding holidays, was animated. Everyone felt they were somewhere special.

transylvania romania holidays travel - Fiona Duncan

Already, I too, felt better. Forget expensive massages: if you want to de-stress, lie in a hay meadow, filled with wildflowers and butterflies. But after a couple of days winding down, I was ready for a pick-me-up: city life, Transylvanian style. Brasov, set in a basin guarded by steep forested hills, is a multi-coloured delight, a busy city that’s also postcard pretty. I loved its Saxon medieval walls; its earthy covered farmers’ market; its soaring gothic Black Church; and its many lively cafés.

It’s not vampires, but brown bears ­– around 6,000 of them – you should avoid in Romania. Leaving Brasov, we soon reached another reclaimed aristocratic estate, Zabola, which offers bear watching in the forest above its elegant castle. Creeping silently for half a mile through the trees towards a remote hide was more than a little unnerving, bear tracks all around, but once safely there it was a privilege to spend a couple of hours watching brown bears, far larger than you’d imagine, at close quarters.

From Zabola we turned east and into the Saxon heart of Transylvania. Thanks to Ilona I had learned so much about this complex and multi-ethnic country – Romanian, Hungarian, Saxon and brightly arrayed Gypsy ­­– but nothing quite prepared me for the fairytale charm of the painted citadels and fortified churches (Sighisoara and Biertan are two gems) and the pathos of the charming but now somewhat forlorn villages that the Saxons built among the rolling meadows.

Biertan Romania travel holidays - Getty

Invited to move from Germany to Transylvania 800 years ago by Hungarian King Géza II to help defend the region, they were given the right to fortify their churches and they staunchly retained their language, embroidered clothes, painted furniture and customs for all that time. Now though, there are few remaining: between the collapse of the Ceaușescu regime in December 1989 and the spring of 1990 an astonishing 90 per cent packed up and left for West Germany, leaving their villages, dignified houses and Lutheran churches to a new population of mainly Gypsies as well as Romanians.

In the village of Crit, I chatted to Emil Pandrea, whose bees provide honey sold at Highgrove, and in lovely Viscri I met the wife of the local blacksmith. In both cases, their children don’t want to continue in the family business. Things are changing here, of course, and tourism, though low-key, is growing – but for now this remains an enchanted, little changed region. Geese roam on wide grassy village streets, horse-drawn hay carts saunter by, haystacks are built by hand around wooden poles, and hedgerows and orchards spill over with all kinds of fruit for jams and cordials.

bike holidays romania travel - Fiona Duncan

I ended my trip with a day spent on an e-bike, climbing up from the village of Bunestri through wildflower meadows and into woods strewn with mushrooms. My guide was Cornel Stanciu, champion cyclist, horseman, passionate protector of his homeland – and truffle hunter. Once we’d picked enough porcini, we set off on foot to search for black truffles and quickly found a dozen or so, sniffed out by Aki, Cornel’s Hungarian Vizslar. Back at his house, Cornel and a friend turned our haul of fungi into quite the most delicious mushroom risotto I have ever tasted, topped with shavings of truffle.

I bumped into Victoria soon after I returned. “You look so well...”, she said. “You’ve been to Transylvania, haven’t you?”

Essentials

Flights on Wizz Air (wizzair.com) from London Luton to Cluj-Napoca from £50 return. Steppes Travel (steppestravel.com) offers tours of Transylvania from £3,295 per person (five days) and £4,495 per person (seven days), including driver/guide, meals, accommodation, entrance fees and activities.

Where to stay

There are some lovely and very affordable B&Bs and guesthouses in the Transylvanian countryside which combine local character with warm and cosy comfort and delicious home-cooking; Romanian wine is excellent too. Here are some of the best.

The King’s Retreat, Valea Zalanului

Rooms, decorated by Tibor and Anna Kálnoky, who run the guesthouse and also own another (The Count’s Cottages, at Miclosoara), are furnished with traditional antiques. Dinner is served communally. Doubles from £93, including breakfast

or £281 full board, including activities (transylvaniancastle.com).

hotels in transylvania romania - The King’s Retreat

Schuster Boarding House, Brasov

Once the house of a wealthy Saxon family, this recently opened, centrally placed small hotel is handsomely presented with wood-panelled walls and wooden floors, contemporary leather furniture and digital lighting. There’s no restaurant, but the generous buffet breakfast is a feast. Doubles from £90, including breakfast (schusterhotel.ro).

Zabola Estate, Zãbala

A vast estate covering 125 acres of parkland plus swathes of mountain and forest, owned by the aristocratic Mikes family. The New Castle, from the turn of the 20th century, makes a relaxing base and includes a bar, sitting rooms and elegant restaurant. The estate offers riding, carriage tours, a sauna in the woods and bear watching. Doubles from £140 (zabola.com).

Viscri 125, Visci

All the houses in Viscri – shielded by its beautiful, Unesco-protected fortified church, surrounded by meadows and orchards and shaded by pear trees – are numbered and this is No 125. With its own organic fruit and vegetable gardens, it combines traditional and contemporary. Doubles from £98 (viscri125.ro).

