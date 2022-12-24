MYT Netherlands Parent B.V (NYSE:MYTE) shareholders have endured a 58% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And unfortunately for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. To wit the share price is down 58% in that time. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Furthermore, it's down 28% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the MYT Netherlands Parent B.V share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 92%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped. Extraordinary items have impacted profits over the last twelve months.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V's revenue is actually up 10.0% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V shareholders are down 58% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 22%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 28%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. You could get a better understanding of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

