Mystique Casa Perla by Royalton to debut in Varadero, Cuba

Mystique Casa Perla

Overview of Mystique Casa Perla

Overview of Mystique Casa Perla

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts is pleased to announce the official opening of Mystique Casa Perla by Royalton on November 15, 2021, the newest addition to the Mystique by Royalton brand. The beachfront Varadero property joins Blue Diamond Resorts’ impressive portfolio of 45 resorts in 10 countries across the Caribbean.



Nestled on a pristine stretch of white sand beach near the heart of downtown Varadero, Mystique Casa Perla by Royalton, the adults-only boutique hotel for ages sixteen and older, combines the timeless architecture of 1940’s Cuba with one of the most iconic beaches in the world. Featuring 10 spacious luxury rooms housed in one building, each radiates elegance, offering unique design with contemporary Cuban decor, a secluded location and breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea and surrounding gardens. To maximize in-room comfort, double and king beds, air conditioning, an in-room safe, USB ports and a fully stocked mini-bar (upon request) are available.

Travellers can spend their time enjoying the private beach, sauna and fitness facilities, and access bespoke luxuries including personalized butler service, Balinese pool beds and much more. While gastronomic service is served by the pool and lounge area on the beach, Fresco Artful Cuisine Restaurant with an open-air terrace offers a unique dining experience, allowing guests to be involved in the culinary creation.

Mystique by Royalton properties are contemporary, luxurious and exquisite boutique resorts firmly rooted in some of the world’s most effervescent destinations, poised to attract luxury travellers seeking to explore a natural paradise. With its unique and vibrant culture, offering sweeping views from every angle, the new Mystique Casa Perla by Royalton is the perfect choice for the discerning guest looking to experience the best that Varadero has to offer and an escape that is anything but ordinary.

Story continues

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Since its inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has curated an impressive portfolio encompassing 45 properties, exceeding 15,000 rooms in ten countries. Taking a proactive approach to differentiating brands under each market’s demands, the resort management company caters to a range of budgets and interests from adults-only elegant getaways to fun-filled family vacations. Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts offers signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, modern Sports Event Guarantee™ and in-suite wellness elements. Royalton Luxury Resorts’ adults-only sub-brands include Hideaway at Royalton, an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations, plus the stylish lifestyle resorts, Royalton CHIC, located in the Caribbean’s best beachfront locales. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril provides those over 21 with an upscale and luxurious naturist vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed to impress the entire family, featuring a popular kids club with famous themed characters, Toopy & Binoo™, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value for customers in convenient locations. Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music and sports. Mystique by Royalton, a boutique-style resort collection, offers personalized vacations in strikingly beautiful locals full of endless adventures.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com.

About Mystique by Royalton

Mystique by Royalton is a boutique-style resort collection that offers personalized experiences in strikingly

beautiful places. Contemporary, luxurious and exquisite, Mystique by Royalton are firmly rooted in some of

the world's most vibrant destinations and positioned to attract luxury travellers seeking to explore their surroundings. With two stunning resorts located on Mexico’s Isla Holbox Island and Saint Lucia’s beautiful Rodney Bay, Mystique Holbox by Royalton and Mystique St. Lucia by Royalton are ideal for both families and couples alike, with their upscale amenities, unparalleled service, and unique beachfront settings. Mystique by Royalton’s newest adults-only addition, Mystique Casa Perla by Royalton, is the perfect choice for discerning adults looking for a vacation experience that is anything but ordinary.

To learn more about Mystique by Royalton, please visit www.mystiqueresorts.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Blue Diamond Media

media@bluediamondresorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/251c9976-5274-4452-9d8f-0edeb7d9ba72







