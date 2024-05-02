Mystik Dan jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse

When the 2024 Kentucky Derby begins on Saturday, one horse may have an especially tough time out of the gate at Churchill Downs.

Mystik Dan, who will start from post 3 on race day, is positioned between Sierra Leone, second in morning-line odds and the horse in post 2, and Catching Freedom, the horse third in morning-line odds starting from post 4. Mystik Dan will also need to contend with the horse from post 1, Dornoch, the brother of 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage.

Mystik Dan will have his work cut out for him Saturday, but his trainer will also be extra motivated to give him an edge. Kenny McPeek trained Swiss Skydiver to a Preakness Stakes win in 2020 and Sarava to a Belmont Stakes win in 2002. McPeek is still looking for his first Kentucky Derby win.

Here's everything you need to know about Mystik Dan ahead of Saturday's Run for the Roses.

Mystik Dan: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Owner: Lance Gasaway, 4 G Racing LLC and Daniel Hamby III

Sire: Goldencents

Dam: Ma'am

Bred: Kentucky, United States

Mystik Dan Record: Past performances and career earnings

Past 2024 performances:

Date Track Race Finish Speed 1/1/24 Oaklawn Park 2024 Smarty Jones (LS) 5 not listed 2/3/24 Oaklawn Park 2024 Southwest Stakes (G3) 1 104 3/30/24 Oaklawn Park 2024 Arkansas Derby (G1) 3 94

Career Earnings: $550,050

Mystik Dan: Predictions, odds and analysis

Prediction, expert analysis:

Kentucky Derby experts: Five of six experts leave Mystik Dan out of top 10

Vance Hanson, listed as a writer and editor for KentuckyDerby.com, is the sole exception. He put Mystik Dan in the No. 10 spot in his top 10.

Mystik Dan odds: 20-1 (morning line)

Post number: 3

Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds

Post Horse Morning-line odds (American odds)* 1 Dornoch 20-1 (+2000) 2 Sierra Leone 3-1 (+300) 3 Mystik Dan 20-1 (+2000) 4 Catching Freedom 8-1 (+800) 5 Catalytic 30-1 (+3000) 6 Just Steel 20-1 (+2000) 7 Honor Marie 20-1 (+2000) 8 Just a Touch 10-1 (+1000) 9 T O Password 30-1 (+3000) 10 Forever Young 10-1 (+1000) 11 Track Phantom 20-1 (+2000) 12 West Saratoga 50-1 (+5000) 13 Endlessly 30-1 (+3000) 14 Domestic Product 30-1 (+3000) 15 Grand Mo the First 50-1 (+5000) 16 Fierceness 5-2 (+250) 17 Stronghold 20-1 (+2000) 18 Resilience 20-1 (+2000) 19 Society Man 50-1 (+5000) 20 Epic Ride 30-1 (+3000)

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Saturday, May 4

Coverage starts : 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky

Cable TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

