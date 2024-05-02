Mystik Dan jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse
When the 2024 Kentucky Derby begins on Saturday, one horse may have an especially tough time out of the gate at Churchill Downs.
Mystik Dan, who will start from post 3 on race day, is positioned between Sierra Leone, second in morning-line odds and the horse in post 2, and Catching Freedom, the horse third in morning-line odds starting from post 4. Mystik Dan will also need to contend with the horse from post 1, Dornoch, the brother of 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage.
Mystik Dan will have his work cut out for him Saturday, but his trainer will also be extra motivated to give him an edge. Kenny McPeek trained Swiss Skydiver to a Preakness Stakes win in 2020 and Sarava to a Belmont Stakes win in 2002. McPeek is still looking for his first Kentucky Derby win.
Here's everything you need to know about Mystik Dan ahead of Saturday's Run for the Roses.
KENTUCKY DERBY: Which horses have won the Run for the Roses? Complete list of winners by year since 1875
Mystik Dan: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree
Trainer: Kenny McPeek
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
Owner: Lance Gasaway, 4 G Racing LLC and Daniel Hamby III
Sire: Goldencents
Dam: Ma'am
Bred: Kentucky, United States
Mystik Dan Record: Past performances and career earnings
Past 2024 performances:
Date
Track
Race
Finish
Speed
1/1/24
Oaklawn Park
2024 Smarty Jones (LS)
5
not listed
2/3/24
Oaklawn Park
2024 Southwest Stakes (G3)
1
104
3/30/24
Oaklawn Park
2024 Arkansas Derby (G1)
3
94
Career Earnings: $550,050
Mystik Dan: Predictions, odds and analysis
Prediction, expert analysis:
Kentucky Derby experts: Five of six experts leave Mystik Dan out of top 10
Vance Hanson, listed as a writer and editor for KentuckyDerby.com, is the sole exception. He put Mystik Dan in the No. 10 spot in his top 10.
Mystik Dan odds: 20-1 (morning line)
Post number: 3
Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds
Post
Horse
Morning-line odds (American odds)*
1
Dornoch
20-1 (+2000)
2
Sierra Leone
3-1 (+300)
3
Mystik Dan
20-1 (+2000)
4
Catching Freedom
8-1 (+800)
5
Catalytic
30-1 (+3000)
6
Just Steel
20-1 (+2000)
7
Honor Marie
20-1 (+2000)
8
Just a Touch
10-1 (+1000)
9
T O Password
30-1 (+3000)
10
Forever Young
10-1 (+1000)
11
Track Phantom
20-1 (+2000)
12
West Saratoga
50-1 (+5000)
13
Endlessly
30-1 (+3000)
14
Domestic Product
30-1 (+3000)
15
Grand Mo the First
50-1 (+5000)
16
Fierceness
5-2 (+250)
17
Stronghold
20-1 (+2000)
18
Resilience
20-1 (+2000)
19
Society Man
50-1 (+5000)
20
Epic Ride
30-1 (+3000)
Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch
When: Saturday, May 4
Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET
Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET
Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Cable TV: NBC
HOW TO WATCH: See the full Kentucky Derby with a subscription to Peacock
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky Derby horses 2024: Mystik Dan