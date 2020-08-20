Mystics-Wings Preview

With their seven-game losing streak in the past, the Washington Mystics hope to start piling up more much-needed victories.

The Mystics look to build on their first win this month when they face the Dallas Wings on Friday night at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

After winning its first three games, Washington went nearly three weeks without a victory until knocking off Atlanta 98-91 on Wednesday night. Stella Johnson hit a club rookie-record six 3-pointers and finished with 25 points while Myisha Hines-Allen added 23 for the Mystics (4-7).

Emma Meesseman had 12 points with 10 assists during a game in which both teams shot at least 50 percent from the field. Washington pulled through after outscoring the Dream 53-39 over the second and third quarters to finally pull out a win.

Johnson made her first start and might have provided a serious spark the Mystics need to ignite a run and put themselves in position to make the playoffs. Washington, though, is still without stars Elena Delle Donne (back) and leading scorer Aerial Powers (hamstring).

"It gives the rest of your team confidence when you've been struggling," coach Mike Thibault told The Washington Post of Johnson's performance. "To have a player come in like that and get on a roll. It takes a little bit of pressure off everybody else."

The focus now for the Mystics is to win back-to-back games for the first time since July 28 and 30. Washington has won five in a row over Dallas (4-8), which is coming off a 91-84 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Allisha Gray had 22 points, Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 and Kayla Thornton added 14 with 11 rebounds for Dallas, which led by eight after one quarter and 15 during the third before getting outscored 30-19 in the final period.

"I think we got away from our defensive scheme," guard Marina Mabrey told The Dallas Morning News after the Wings allowed the Lynx to shoot almost 51 percent for the game. "We went back to our younger ways - I would say. We've got to put the whole game together next time."

Though Dallas has lost four of its last five games, Ogunbowale leads the WNBA with 21.4 points per game. Gray, meanwhile, has totaled 42 points on 13-of-27 shooting over the last two contests.