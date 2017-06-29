Mystics host Liberty, seek third straight victory

Coming off consecutive blowout victories, the Washington Mystics are perhaps playing their best basketball of the season.

The New York Liberty hope a road contest helps them get back on the winning path as they visit Washington on Thursday.

Following a 97-63 rout at the Chicago Sky on Sunday, the Mystics (9-5) throttled the Seattle Storm 100-70 at home on Tuesday. Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, Kristi Toliver had 15 points and Tayler Hill 14 versus Seattle. Tierra Ruffin-Pratt added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Washington led 29-12 after the first quarter, 56-31 at halftime and by as many as 36. The Mystics shot 50 percent from the field and 10 of 24 on 3-point attempts for a revenge victory over the Storm.

"Given how Seattle has always been a tough game for us -- the defense we played in the first half that got us running was special," Washington coach Mike Thibault said. "In the first quarter, holding somebody to 12 points and getting out and scoring (was impressive). I thought our defense got us out running. Obviously, we knocked down some threes in the beginning, and that helps your confidence. We got a lot of contributions from a lot of people."

Seattle couldn't keep up with Washington from distance, shooting 4 of 21 on 3-pointers percent while committing 23 turnovers.

"Honestly, we're just getting more familiar with our concepts defensively," Toliver said. "I think before, early on we were unsure, and when you're unsure, you hesitate, and when you hesitate, you're a step behind, and then the offense makes you pay. Now we're kind of dictating what the opponent does on the offensive end. We're able to anticipate things more, and so we're just using our athletic ability and our skill set to our advantage."

The Liberty (7-5) fell 94-89 against the Connecticut Sun on Friday despite nearly coming back from a 21-point hole.

New York's Tina Charles had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Shavonte Zellous scored 18, her seventh consecutive game scoring in double figures.

"I noticed the first couple games I wasn't being as aggressive and helping my team," Zellous said after scoring 28 in New York's win at Dallas on June 16. Her surge helped the Liberty win five of six.

"It was just determination from myself that I need to do more in order for us to win," Zellous said.

The Thursday contest kicks off a four-game road trip for New York.