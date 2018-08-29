Mystics' Elena Delle Donne (Bruised Left Knee) Questionable For Game 3 vs. Dream

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne is questionable for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday after being diagnosed with a bruised bone in her left knee, the Mystics announced Wednesday.

Delle Donne left Tuesday’s Game 2 against the Atlanta Dream after suffering the injury during the fourth quarter, when the Mystics led, 70-68, with just over three minutes remaining in the game. Atlanta won 78-75 to even the best-of-five series at 1-1.

Delle Donne was driving through the lane, fending off a pair of defenders, when her leg appeared to buckle while she planted her foot. Delle Donne was helped to the locker room by a pair of teammates.

Update: Elena Delle Donne will not return after a left knee injury on this play#MysticsDream pic.twitter.com/EbhxMWEdJQ — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) August 29, 2018

Post-game, Delle Donne, via Washingon PR, said: "I mean, I’m walking. The swelling isn’t terrible. I’ll go home tomorrow and see our doctors, and see what they say. But I’m hopeful to be back in the lineup Friday."

Delle Donne, named 2015 WNBA league MVP, entered Tuesday’s contest averaging a playoff-career-high 25.5 points in two games this postseason. She had scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds prior to exiting the game.