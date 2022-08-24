Mystery surrounds 10-month-old baby found at Minneapolis airport

Police have cancelled a previously issued emergency alert after the mother of a 10-month-old baby was located.

The alert was sent out on Tuesday night after the girl was found at around 9pm on Sunday at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport with a woman described as being “in crisis” and who was believed not to be related to, or a guardian of, the child, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

While airport police didn’t provide a lot of information, they thanked those who had shared the alert and sent in the information that helped the authorities to find members of the child’s family.

The woman and child found together are thought to have arrived at the airport on a light trail train.

