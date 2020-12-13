The mystery of St Leonard's Tower unlocked…

Can anyone solve the mystery of the St Leonard’s Tower key? It only emerged last week: the large tarnished key to St Leonard’s Tower in West Malling, Kent, was unexpectedly returned to English Heritage, accompanied by an anonymous note in a shaky hand, saying it had been “borrowed” in 1973.

This mystery concerns an already mysterious building. No one is sure what St Leonard’s Tower was for, though they’re certain it was built an extremely long time ago, in the late 11th or early 12th century. At some point in the 17th century, it was deliberately damaged to put it beyond military use. Then, in the late 20th century, someone borrowed the key. And now you’re up to date.

I reckon the solution to the key mystery is right in front of our eyes – or my eyes, anyway. As I write this, I’m surrounded by clutter. I’m working in a room filled with objects that I put down at some point and then didn’t pick up for several years. Seven and a half years in some cases – that’s how long I’ve been living in this house.

Just from where I’m sitting I can see a shoe-polishing kit, an electric torch and a tourist guide to Scotland that are still exactly where I put them when we moved in. I have to really concentrate to be able to notice them at all, because they’ve been there so long it’s like they’ve disappeared. They’ve been absorbed into a general surrounding sense of home that bric-a-brac gives me. I stop being conscious of the specific objects, like a stench that you’ve become accustomed to – which, for all I know, there also is.

Two decades ago, when sharing a flat, one of my flatmates moved out. A few weeks later, dead plants started appearing. As living plants, which it transpired my flatmate had watered, I had completely ceased to be aware of them. But when, over several weeks without water, they transformed into dead plants, they became visible. And very annoying they were too.

Maybe this sounds weird to you. Perhaps you live in a minimalist idyll of light, clean lines and object-free surfaces. Perhaps you have regular clear-outs. As you look around, perhaps all you see is dust-free right-angles and a statement vase. Intellectually, I understand that you are human too. But I don’t think the mysterious key-returner of St Leonard’s is much like you.

Keys are particularly hard to throw out. You often come across them in tins and drawers, lurking at the bottom among 2ps and paperclips, or in bunches, or even bunches of bunches, in old mugs and jars, alongside lighters and non-functioning souvenir biros: a couple of Yales and a Chubb, or a little key that might belong to a piece of furniture.

These keys clearly aren’t your current keys. They’re not what let you in to wherever you are and they’re not for the car – so what do you do with them? You can’t throw them out – they’re keys. They’ve got an aura of importance that precludes putting them in the bin. And maybe they’ll turn out to be needed – a key to a neighbour’s house that you’ve forgotten being given, or to a shed or a cupboard or … well, who knows, but you can’t dispose of a key unless your confidence that you’ll never be in front of an unopenable door thinking “Of course! This is what that key was for!” is positively sociopathic.

All the more so with the St Leonard’s Tower key. It’s large and ancient-looking, dark with significance, with jagged teeth like a bare-knuckle boxer’s smile. It’s not actually ancient, just old. Nineteenth-century probably. But it would absolutely pass as medieval. I can imagine it being put down somewhere in 1973 and blending in with its surroundings, just as the inexplicable building to which it granted access blended with the Kent countryside. Then, decades later, perhaps during preparation for moving house, it gets noticed for the first time in nearly 50 years, and the noticer remembers what it’s for.

I am glad it’s back, and I’m glad the tower is still there, like my shoe-polishing kit, all old and pointless and reassuring. I was less comforted by developments at the other Norman building in the news last week, Southwell Minster. Constructed when St Leonard’s Tower was still a brand-new gleaming monstrosity defacing the honest Anglo-Saxon mud, the minster is disappointed by its visitor numbers and considering a name change using the word “cathedral”.

I thought: why stop there, if visitor numbers are the goal? Why not Southwell ecclesiastical theme park? Legoland Southwell? Southwell all-you-can-eat steak and champagne palace? Southwell dinosaur zoo? Then it turned out I was being unfair. Southwell minster is actually a cathedral, like York Minster and unlike Wimborne Minster. Some minsters are cathedrals and some aren’t, it seems. The governing body of Southwell Minster is worried that people are unfamiliar with the term “minster” and are more likely to visit, and worship, if they know it’s a proper cathedral.

Personally, I don’t think “minster” is as much of a problem as “Southwell”, a small place which doesn’t sound like it’s packing much architectural heat. The minster is the cathedral church of the diocese of Southwell and Nottingham and I reckon Nottingham Minster sounds grander than Southwell Cathedral. The only trouble is that the minster is 14 miles away from Nottingham, which has a more conveniently located Catholic cathedral as well as a John Lewis. Well, I’m not claiming to have all the answers.

It’s the prospect of change that troubles me. If that kind of thinking had prevailed more often, I doubt either Southwell Minster or St Leonard’s Tower would still exist. So it jars. When the Victorians made a new key for St Leonard’s Tower, they had the decency to make it look medieval. Meanwhile the governors of Southwell Minster are probably thinking about installing keycards.

Some despise the 19th century’s antiquarianism, but it seems to me a sane response to that era of unprecedented change. As we face our own barrage of frightening changes, we shouldn’t underestimate the comfort of surrounding ourselves with old objects and then leaving them alone.