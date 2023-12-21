Mystery Solved! Keleigh Sperry Reveals She Gave Taylor Swift That Dazzling Ring for Her Birthday: 'She's Bejeweled'

Sperry, who is married to Miles Teller, posted a photo of the custom-made accessory on Instagram

Gotham/GC Images;Keleigh Teller/Instagram Keleigh Sperry reveals she gifted Taylor Swift a sparkling ring for her birthday

Remember that new bling Taylor Swift was seen showing off to her friends, Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, on her birthday? Well, turns out Sperry was also admiring her own creation!

After Swifities online speculated that the “Karma” singer's bejeweled ring could be a gift from her current flame, Travis Kelce, Sperry revealed on Instagram that she was the one who actually gave Swift the dazzling accessory.

The Dance actress, 31, posted a photo of the sparkler nestled in a red box to her Instagram Story on Thursday.

Across the image she wrote, “Love this ring I had made for my friend, she’s bejeweled.”

Sperry also made a light-humored jab to “all media outlets,” including social media gossip site DeuxMoi, who believed otherwise. “Here ya go!”

Keleigh Teller/Instagram Keleigh Sperry shows off the birthday ring she gifted to Taylor Swift, shutting down rumors it was given by Travis Kelce

In photos taken on Dec. 13, Swift’s 34th birthday, the Grammy winner can be seen flaunting her new statement piece, which has an oversize opal gemstone with a halo of blue topaz on the exterior.

Swift's birthday look — which was very Midnights-coded — also featured a $2,335 Clio Peppiat black minidress (made viral after it was seen on The White Lotus), a jewel-encrusted Aquazzura Galactic Mini Tote and a Anine Bing faux fur jacket worn off the shoulder.

The superstar complemented the outfit with Aquazzura Atelier Plateau heels, Messika earrings and a tennis necklace.



James Devaney/GC Images Taylor Swift shows off her new ring to friends Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry after her birthday party on Dec. 13

Gotham/GC Images Blake Lively and Taylor Swift arrive at the singer's 34th birthday party in New York City on Dec. 13

Swift arrived at her bash in Manhattan alongside her longtime gal pal Blake Lively.

The Gossip Girl alum, 36, twinned with the birthday girl in a monochromatic black outfit, consisting of a Michael Kors Collection leather dress, Christian Louboutin thigh-high leather stiletto boots and gold jewelry.

​​The intimate yet star-studded fête was also attended by Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, Jack Antonoff, Antoni Porowski and sisters Este and Alana Haim, as well as Swift’s childhood friend Abigail Anderson.

Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams, who both opened up for Swift’s Eras concerts on two separate legs of the tour, were also there.

Kelce didn’t make an appearance at the bash, as PEOPLE confirmed that week that Kansas City Chiefs tight end would be in Kansas City on Dec. 13 for mandatory practices with his team.

Instead, the couple celebrated Swift’s birthday early at a holiday party in Kansas City on Dec. 10. At the gathering, the pair was spotted hanging with pals, posing with partygoers and exchanging a kiss.



