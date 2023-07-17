Mystery object: police warn public away from huge cylinder washed up on Australian beach

A giant metal cylinder has washed up on a beach in Western Australia, baffling locals and posing a mystery to police.

The huge copper-coloured cylinder was found on a beach near Green Head on Sunday, and was reported to police by bewildered local residents.

The cylinder looks to be substantially damaged and was found leaning on its side.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A giant mysterious metal cylinder has left locals stumped after the debris appeared suddenly on the shoreline of WA's Midwest.



The huge metal object was found on a beach near Green Head on Sunday, with local residents reporting the suspicious item to police.



The item is… pic.twitter.com/XzUhAGznna — 10 News First Perth (@10NewsFirstPER) July 17, 2023

WA police have confirmed that they do not believe the object originated from a commercial aircraft, are unsure as to its origins, and are treating it as hazardous.

“We want to reassure the community that we are actively engaged in a collaborative effort with various state and federal agencies to determine the object’s origin and nature,” they said in a statement.

“The investigation is ongoing, and until further information is available, we urge everyone to refrain from drawing conclusions.”

Police are coordinating a joint investigation into its origins, and officers are guarding the object in an effort to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

“This measure has been taken to ensure the preservation of potential evidence and facilitate further expert examination.”

The huge cylinder looks partly damaged in videos posted to social media, and does not look like anything from a regular aircraft.

It appears to have detached from something, with the bottom half looking like it was ripped from its origin.

Police immediately dismissed the idea it had come from the vanished flight MH370, which disappeared on its journey from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014.

Its unusual shape, colour and the state of its wear and tear have led many on social media to speculate that it could be from the third stage of India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket, but that is yet to be confirmed by officials.

More to come.