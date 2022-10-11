Mystery of murdered whistleblower who uncovered hospital corruption

Babita Deokaran posing for a photograph in South Africa - Handout

Since childhood, Babita Deokaran had both a good head for numbers and a strong sense of right and wrong, her younger brother recalls.

The 53-year-old rarely talked about her work, but her family were aware she loved her job and her staff. She was also a stickler for doing things the right way.

“Everything needed to be done to the book, no deviation,” says Rakesh Deokaran. “That was the calibre of person she was.”

A year after she was shot dead outside her home after blowing the whistle on massive suspected corruption at a hospital, her family are still horrified by the ruthlessness of her killing.

“We can't fathom it,” explains Mr Deokaran. “You could have warned her instead of doing something so merciless. You could have just said something to her, or threatened her in some kind of way.”

The civil servant who was chief director of financial accounting at Gauteng province's health department, was shot nine times as she pulled up to her home in a south Johannesburg suburb, minutes after dropping her teenage daughter at school.

Babita Deokaran with her husband and daughter - Handout

Her family at first assumed Ms Deokaran was the victim of the country's rampant street crime, but soon after the killing in August last year, it became clear that she had been in fear of her life because of her work.

In the days that followed it emerged the accountant had tried to stop £5m in suspect payments and flagged nearly £43m of possibly fraudulent transactions at Tembisa hospital in the north-eastern suburbs of the city. She had previously been a key witness for special investigators probing corrupt procurement of protective hospital supplies.

“Our lives could be in danger,” she warned one superior in a message days before her death.

Lethal corruption

Investigative journalists have since used documents found on Ms Deokaran's laptop and phone to allege she had uncovered a politically-connected mafia which had taken hold of procurement at the hospital and was looting the budget.

Yet a year after her death, police admit that while six men face trial for the actual shooting, the unidentified “paymaster” who ordered the hit is still at large.

Story continues

The pitilessness and apparent shamelessness of her killing shocked a country that had already become jaded to shocking claims of public sector corruption under the African National Congress (ANC) government. The lack of protection offered to a whistle blower has also become a scandal.

Babita Deokaran with her immediate and extended family - Handout

A mammoth three-year government commission into the looting of large state enterprises under former president Jacob Zuma earlier this year found ANC leaders, including former and current government ministers, allegedly participated or encouraged corruption.

Prof Alex van der Heever of the University of the Witwatersrand's School of Governance, who has ong studied South Africa’s public health sector, said the alleged misuse of public funds Ms Deokaran uncovered was the tip of the iceberg.

“What we have seen is not unique to Tembisa Hospital,” he said recently. “The practice is widespread, this is just an egregious example of what is actually apparently quite common.”

Ms Deokaran, known as Batha to close relatives, grew up in a close and devout Hindu family in the town of Phoenix, outside Durban. She excelled at maths at school and went straight into the civil service in 1986, moving to Johannesburg.

She rose through the ranks of the civil service, moving to the health department of Gauteng province.

In the weeks before her death she flagged hundreds of what she felt were suspect purchases made from Tembisa hospital. The orders appeared to be for medical supplies bought at grossly inflated prices from dubious looking companies. Since her death, allegations have emerged of the hospital paying £123 per pair for forceps that cost £3.50 and even £490 for a household bucket.

A candlelit vigil held in memory of Babita in Johannesburg - Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The alleged fraud was so clumsy that the hospital's spending immediately stood out, compared with other hospitals in Johannesburg. After blocking payments, Ms Deokaran asked her superiors to begin a deeper forensic investigation into the hospital spending, but admitted she had concerns that crossing the “the Tembisa guys” could be dangerous.

All of this was unknown to her family at the time.

“She would never talk about work, she would never discuss it,” her brother says now.

It was shortly after 8am on the morning of August 23 that Mr Deokaran got a phone call from his sister's neighbours to say she had been hurt.

When he arrived minutes later, she was still there, being loaded into an ambulance.

“I just said 'Batha, Batha'. She looked at me and acknowledged me.”

He fetched Ms Deokaran's daughter, Thiara, from school and took her to her mother's bedside.

“I said Batha has been injured and we need to go to the hospital. I can just remember everyone crying. It was just something totally unexpected. You know in life you don't expect things like that, you always take things for granted and say 'Ack, we will be fine'.”

Ms Deokaran was declared dead soon afterwards.

Candlelight Vigil For Corruption Fighter Babita Deokaran at the office of the Premier on August 26, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa - Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

A year on, the family say they have learned little from the authorities about what might have happened. Most of what they know has come from dogged investigative reporting by a South African news agency called News24.

The case is now being handled by both the Hawks, a specialised anti-organised-crime police unit, and the Special Investigative Unit, which investigates alleged corruption within the government, says Gauteng health department.

The hospital chief executive, Ashley Mthunzi, has been suspended, but denies wrong-doing and says he has been made a scapegoat. The health department's chief financial officer, Lerato Madyo, has also been suspended.

The family are meanwhile trying to protect Ms Deokaran's daughter and take things one day at a time, he says.

Yet when asked if he thinks the family will get justice, Mr Deokaran is obviously torn.

“I have faith in our justice system, but I say it half-heartedly,” he says.

Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security