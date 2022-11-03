Michu celebrates scoring for Swansea in 2012 - The mystery of Michu has a happy ending - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

Michu remains trapped in a football time machine, the striker who set the English game alight - inspiring a young Erling Haaland along the way - only to disappear without trace.

When you think of him, you almost certainly picture this: a 26-year-old, ears cupped in celebration, wearing the white of Swansea. You probably have no other memories of the Spaniard - possibly because there are none.

So what happened? For starters, he is now 36. Well, most of him.

Spelling out the injuries that wrecked his career, Michu tells Telegraph Sport: “My right ankle is that of a 90 year old.” He cannot even play padel, a Spanish game similar to short tennis, without his ankle swelling to “the size of a basketball”.

“I have chronic pain that I have to live with,” he continues. “There is no more treatment. I’ve had several operations, I don’t want to take any more pills and I don’t want to take much more medication.”

This is the story of how the boy from Oviedo briefly became the hottest property in the Premier League, the cruelty of injuries and his unseen latter years. And yet, this is also a tale with a happy ending.

Michu celebrates Swansea's win over Manchester United in December 2012 - The mystery of Michu has a happy ending - AFP/Paul Ellis

A fan favourite

It was over a decade ago, in the summer of 2012, that Michu began his love affair with English football. Signed by Swansea for £2 million from Rayo Vallecano, with just a solitary season of top-flight football under his belt, he quickly settled.

“I landed on my feet,” he recalls. He certainly did. Two goals and an assist on his debut against QPR made the league stand up and take notice. The goals continued to flow, with the striker going on to score again in the next two games. “That made my confidence sky-high,” he says. Manager Michael Laudrup, he adds, “was extraordinary”. A legend was born.

The transition from the wet, green corner of northern Spain where Michu grew up to south Wales was not a hard one. “Swansea is the wettest city in the UK,” he says. “But I am an Asturian boy, from Oviedo, and it didn’t change much.”

His father was a regular visitor, bringing fabada – an Asturian bean stew – and even meat from a butcher back home. This, perhaps, was why the British public fell in love with Michu. Here was a man making waves in the richest league in the world, while at the same time eating his dad’s bean stew from a tupperware sent over from Spain.

There was one young fan, in particular, who was a signed up member to the Michu fan club: a teenage Erling Haaland. The Norwegian, then a youth prospect at Byrne FK, would tag himself on Instagram as Michu and has since called him a “legend” on social media.

“To have someone like Erling say that is an honour,” Michu says. “If he noticed me, that's great.”

Michu holding a Burgos shirt with Haaland on the back - The mystery of Michu has a happy ending - Burgos CF

Injury problems

A new contract followed just four months into that first season - “they gave me a better salary, which I was grateful for,” he recalls - and he finished that year with 22 goals and a league cup winner's medal. But then: the warning signs. “The second season I started to have the first discomfort in my ankle,” he remembers. “I went to Porto to have an operation with a Dutch doctor and I didn’t recover. I went on loan to Napoli, to try to feel like a footballer again, but I didn’t succeed. I was looking forward to a change of scenery and trying out in a league like the Italian one, but things didn’t work out as I had hoped.”

As fast as Michu arrived, he was gone. Released in November 2015, he joined fifth-tier amateur side Langreo before joining his hometown club Real Oviedo in August 2016. A solitary goal followed. It would be his last as a professional footballer.

Then the inevitable retirement, aged 31, in 2017. “Psychologically it was hard because I felt good mentally and with my legs, but there comes a time when this pain prevents you from reaching 100 per cent,” he says. “You see that you are a second late compared to your team-mates, and in professional football a second late is a lifetime.”

For most fans in England, that is where the Michu story ends. Until now.

Michu - The mystery of Michu has a happy ending - Burgos CF

Working behind the scenes

Still in Asturias, his beloved home province, Michu is back in football - and once again making a name for himself, this time a sporting director and architect of the most remarkable team in Spanish football.

That Burgos, a local side with a stadium of just 12,000, are top of the Spanish second division – climbing to the summit with a 2-0 win at Las Palmas on Tuesday – is a reasonable achievement in its own right. Yet remarkably, they have done it while conceding just three times in 14 games – the best defensive record in European football.

Michu credits coach Juan Calero, who worked with Fernando Hierro, for “working well defensively with the team” and insists the secret is simple: “We have kept 90 per cent of the defensive structure from last year and the players know how the coach works.”

Promotion to La Liga, and the riches that entails, would mark the most unexpected of second comings for Michu.

“At Burgos I have the full confidence of the board, they let me work, it’s a humble team, with limited resources,” he adds. “But I have my eye on being the sporting director of a first division team.”

It is a flash of ambition that may surprise those who remember the player who thrived off afternoon naps and bean stew. But the fire is back. For now, it is Burgos who are taking Michu to the top flight. But the Premier League has unfinished business with Michu - and, it seems, he too has unfinished business with the Premier League.