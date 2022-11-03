The mystery of Michu has a happy ending

Dani Gil
·5 min read
Michu celebrates scoring for Swansea in 2012 - The mystery of Michu has a happy ending - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote
Michu celebrates scoring for Swansea in 2012 - The mystery of Michu has a happy ending - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

Michu remains trapped in a football time machine, the striker who set the English game alight - inspiring a young Erling Haaland along the way - only to disappear without trace.

When you think of him, you almost certainly picture this: a 26-year-old, ears cupped in celebration, wearing the white of Swansea. You probably have no other memories of the Spaniard - possibly because there are none.

So what happened? For starters, he is now 36. Well, most of him.

Spelling out the injuries that wrecked his career, Michu tells Telegraph Sport: “My right ankle is that of a 90 year old.” He cannot even play padel, a Spanish game similar to short tennis, without his ankle swelling to “the size of a basketball”.

“I have chronic pain that I have to live with,” he continues. “There is no more treatment. I’ve had several operations, I don’t want to take any more pills and I don’t want to take much more medication.”

This is the story of how the boy from Oviedo briefly became the hottest property in the Premier League, the cruelty of injuries and his unseen latter years. And yet, this is also a tale with a happy ending.

Michu celebrates Swansea's win over Manchester United in December 2012 - The mystery of Michu has a happy ending - AFP/Paul Ellis
Michu celebrates Swansea's win over Manchester United in December 2012 - The mystery of Michu has a happy ending - AFP/Paul Ellis

A fan favourite

It was over a decade ago, in the summer of 2012, that Michu began his love affair with English football. Signed by Swansea for £2 million from Rayo Vallecano, with just a solitary season of top-flight football under his belt, he quickly settled.

“I landed on my feet,” he recalls. He certainly did. Two goals and an assist on his debut against QPR made the league stand up and take notice. The goals continued to flow, with the striker going on to score again in the next two games. “That made my confidence sky-high,” he says. Manager Michael Laudrup, he adds, “was extraordinary”. A legend was born.

The transition from the wet, green corner of northern Spain where Michu grew up to south Wales was not a hard one. “Swansea is the wettest city in the UK,” he says. “But I am an Asturian boy, from Oviedo, and it didn’t change much.”

His father was a regular visitor, bringing fabada – an Asturian bean stew – and even meat from a butcher back home. This, perhaps, was why the British public fell in love with Michu. Here was a man making waves in the richest league in the world, while at the same time eating his dad’s bean stew from a tupperware sent over from Spain.

There was one young fan, in particular, who was a signed up member to the Michu fan club: a teenage Erling Haaland. The Norwegian, then a youth prospect at Byrne FK, would tag himself on Instagram as Michu and has since called him a “legend” on social media.

“To have someone like Erling say that is an honour,” Michu says. “If he noticed me, that's great.”

Michu holding a Burgos shirt with Haaland on the back - The mystery of Michu has a happy ending - Burgos CF
Michu holding a Burgos shirt with Haaland on the back - The mystery of Michu has a happy ending - Burgos CF

Injury problems

A new contract followed just four months into that first season - “they gave me a better salary, which I was grateful for,” he recalls - and he finished that year with 22 goals and a league cup winner's medal. But then: the warning signs. “The second season I started to have the first discomfort in my ankle,” he remembers. “I went to Porto to have an operation with a Dutch doctor and I didn’t recover. I went on loan to Napoli, to try to feel like a footballer again, but I didn’t succeed. I was looking forward to a change of scenery and trying out in a league like the Italian one, but things didn’t work out as I had hoped.”

As fast as Michu arrived, he was gone. Released in November 2015, he joined fifth-tier amateur side Langreo before joining his hometown club Real Oviedo in August 2016. A solitary goal followed. It would be his last as a professional footballer.

Then the inevitable retirement, aged 31, in 2017. “Psychologically it was hard because I felt good mentally and with my legs, but there comes a time when this pain prevents you from reaching 100 per cent,” he says. “You see that you are a second late compared to your team-mates, and in professional football a second late is a lifetime.”

For most fans in England, that is where the Michu story ends. Until now.

Michu - The mystery of Michu has a happy ending - Burgos CF
Michu - The mystery of Michu has a happy ending - Burgos CF

Working behind the scenes

Still in Asturias, his beloved home province, Michu is back in football - and once again making a name for himself, this time a sporting director and architect of the most remarkable team in Spanish football.

That Burgos, a local side with a stadium of just 12,000, are top of the Spanish second division – climbing to the summit with a 2-0 win at Las Palmas on Tuesday – is a reasonable achievement in its own right. Yet remarkably, they have done it while conceding just three times in 14 games – the best defensive record in European football.

Michu credits coach Juan Calero, who worked with Fernando Hierro, for “working well defensively with the team” and insists the secret is simple: “We have kept 90 per cent of the defensive structure from last year and the players know how the coach works.”

Promotion to La Liga, and the riches that entails, would mark the most unexpected of second comings for Michu.

“At Burgos I have the full confidence of the board, they let me work, it’s a humble team, with limited resources,” he adds. “But I have my eye on being the sporting director of a first division team.”

It is a flash of ambition that may surprise those who remember the player who thrived off afternoon naps and bean stew. But the fire is back. For now, it is Burgos who are taking Michu to the top flight. But the Premier League has unfinished business with Michu - and, it seems, he too has unfinished business with the Premier League.

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Raptors' all-star guard Fred VanVleet listed as out against Atlanta

    TORONTO — Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was listed as unavailable for Toronto's game Monday against the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Coach Nick Nurse said VanVleet didn't participate in Sunday's practice due to lower back tightness. Nurse said rookie Christian Koloko would be slotted into the starting lineup. VanVleet struggled in Friday's 112-90 loss to Philadelphia, shooting 0-for-11, including eight missed three-pointers. His single point came on a free throw. The 28-year-old, who earned all-star ho

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo

  • Canada's Maggie Mac Neil wins record-setting gold medal in 100m butterfly at World Cup in Toronto

    Dozens of children leaned over the gallery railing at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, shouting to their swimming heroes, begging for an autograph. "Maggie!" "Kylie!" "Penny!" "Summer!" "Sydney!" The chorus of piping young voices was at its loudest as Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., won the women's 100-metre butterfly in 54.78 seconds on Sunday to set a World Cup record and break her own Canadian record. The reigning Olympic and world champion also finished the weekend as the overall points winner

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • 7 best Canadian UFC fighters of all time

    There's no shortage of Canadians who have dominated the MMA scene.

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.