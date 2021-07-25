Mystery after man’s body is found in Grand Union Canal

The death is being treated as unexplained (Evening Standard)

Police are appealing for information after a man’s body was found in the Grand Union Canal in Greenford.

Officers want to identify the Asian man who they say was aged between 50 and 60.

The man had three scars on his body but these are most likely from surgery and are not connected to his death, police said.

The body was discovered in the canal off Kensington Road on Saturday morning.

The death is being treated as unexplained and despite extensive enquiries officers have been unable to identify him or inform his family.

He has been described as clean shaven and wearing a black shirt with black trousers and a grey jumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 2948/24Jul.

Read More

Ex-boyfriend threw acid on woman after terrifying balloon threat

Man charged with murder after woman stabbed in East Dulwich

Woman dies after being stabbed in East Dulwich - as man is arrested