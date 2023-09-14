Mystery England footballer selling Italia 90 shirt collection

Shirts from Ireland, Holland, Egypt, Belgium, Cameroon, West Germany and Italy are available for auction - PA/Mark Laban/Hansons Auctioneers

A mystery former England player who is to sell football shirts he collected from opponents and team-mate Peter Shilton during the 1990 World Cup is thought to be former Liverpool and Southampton defender Mark Wright.

The ex-international is seeking up to £300,000 for eight jerseys from the Three Lions’ seven matches in the tournament, which ended in semi-final penalty-shootout heartache at the hands of West Germany.

They include the shirt worn by Shilton, England’s most capped goalkeeper, during the latter match, which was handed to the seller in the dressing room afterwards and signed at some point by the rest of the squad.

That jersey and the seven others have been listed for sale by Derbyshire-based Hansons Auctioneers, which places Shilton’s shirt at an estimated £40,000-£50,000 and the remaining seven collectively for between £150,000 and £250,000.

The full set of shirts up for auction - PA/Mark Laban/Hansons Auctioneers

Charles Hanson, owner of the auction firm, said he could not reveal which ex-England star was selling the shirts “due to client confidentiality” but added that “he played a crucial role in Italia 1990 and enjoyed a stellar career in football”.

Evidence points to that player being former Liverpool defender Wright, who started six of England’s seven matches at Italia 90 and was a club-mate of Shilton’s at Southampton and Derby County for almost a decade.

Among the other shirts being auctioned is that of West Germany’s Klaus Augenthaler, which photographs from the time show Wright wearing immediately after the semi-final.

Mark Wright wearing the No 5 shirt of West Germanys' Klaus Augenthaler - Icon Sport/Serge Philippot

In the collection, too, is Andy Townsend’s jersey from England’s opening match against the Republic of Ireland.

Wright played no part in the game but Townsend told Telegraph Sport that, to the best of his recollection, he had given his shirt to his ex-Southampton team-mate afterwards.

Meanwhile, one of Wright’s fellow Italia 90 heroes said the fact the auction was taking place in Derbyshire pointed to the defender, who spent four years at Derby and is said to retain strong links to the area.

Wright, whose most recent known football role was as head of club development at Southport, declined to comment when approached via a divorce services business for which he is a director, Fair Result.

Of the Shilton shirt, Hanson said the goalkeeper “gave it away to our vendor in the dressing room after the pain of that penalty shootout defeat against West Germany”.

The other seven shirts are said to have been exchanged with opposition players who competed against England during the tournament.

Described as the “magnificent seven”, they were originally issued to Augenthaler, Townsend, Holland’s Johannes van’t Schip, Egypt’s Sader Eid, Belgium’s Marc Van Der Linden, Emmanuel Kunde, from Cameroon, and Italy’s Giuseppe Giannini.

Hanson added: “This unique set of retro shirts sweeps us back to a tournament that will stay forever etched in millions of memories.”

Bids for the shirts are being invited by private tender.

The shirts are being sold a little over a year after former England player and 1990 World Cup squad member Steve Hodge received a world-record £7.1 million for the Argentina jersey Diego Maradona wore during the 1986 World Cup match between the countries.

That game featured Maradona’s infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal and a later goal regarded by many as the greatest ever scored.