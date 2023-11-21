Mystery dog illness is spreading

A mysterious illness is spreading among dogs, leaving vets baffled. Israel and Hamas may be close to a deal to free some hostages and prisoners. And a New York City woman's dying wish is coming true.

Mystery respiratory illness making dogs sick

These pups have had it ruff. Veterinarians are warning pet owners about an infectious disease that was first detected among dogs a few months ago. Now, cases have spread to at least five states while experts are still trying to figure out the cause, the American Veterinary Medical Association said. Veterinarians describe the illness as a respiratory disease that can cause coughing, sneezing and lethargy. They say it can sometimes lead to pneumonia – and it does not respond to antibiotics. Cases have been reported in several states, including Oregon and Colorado. 🐾 Is your pooch at risk? Here's what to know.

Hostage deal could be near

Israel's full cabinet was meeting late Tuesday and expected to vote on a proposal for the release of about 50 hostages amid numerous reports that a deal with Hamas was imminent. A senior Hamas official said Tuesday that an agreement could be reached “in the coming hours” for Hamas to free some hostages in return for Israel releasing Palestinian prisoners − expected to be about 150 women and minors − and pausing war operations for several days. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made it clear later Tuesday this would be only a temporary truce. “We are at war, and we will continue the war,” he said. 👉 Follow our live coverage.

What Palestinians are prepared to talk about when they talk about Hamas.

An installation of eyes on empty chairs symbol of the people missing and held captive in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Tuesday.

Cancer patient pays off millions in medical debt for strangers

Her dying wish is about to come true. Casey McIntyre, a New York City woman who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2019, died Nov. 12 at just 38 years old. In the days leading up to her death, she urged friends to donate to a campaign that would cancel the medical debt of strangers. By the time she died, that campaign raised enough to pay off nearly $19 million in debt – and has since nearly tripled its impact. ❤️ Read more about her life and campaign.

Sprawling storm hits East Coast

Happy almost-Thanksgiving! How about a travel headache? As tens of millions of people across the central and eastern United States begin to hit the roads and skies ahead of Thanksgiving, storms are threatening to upend their holiday plans. Rain, thunderstorms, snow, wind, fog and ice are all in the forecast, with the worst weather expected Tuesday from the Great Lakes to the Northeast down to the Southeast. The skies will be clearer by Wednesday: Other than the snow in the Northeast and New England, most of the nation should see good weather for travel. 🧳 Here's the full travel forecast.

A traveler uses a sweater for cover on the way to the parking garages at Denver International Airport on Monday.

