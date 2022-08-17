Mystery crater potentially caused by relative of dinosaur-killing asteroid

Uisdean Nicholson, Associate Professor of Geoscience, Heriot-Watt University, Veronica Bray, Research Scientist, Lunar & Planetary Laboratory, University of Arizona, and Sean Gulick, Research Professor of Geoscience, University of Texas at Austin
·6 min read
<span class="attribution"><span class="source">Kevin Gill/Flickr</span>, <a class="link " href="http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CC BY-SA">CC BY-SA</a></span>
Kevin Gill/Flickr, CC BY-SA

The ocean floor is famously less explored than the surface of Mars. And when our team of scientists recently mapped the seabed, and ancient sediments beneath, we discovered what looks like an asteroid impact crater.

Intriguingly, the crater, named “Nadir” after the nearby volcano Nadir Seamount, is of the same age as the Chicxulub impact caused by a huge asteroid at the end of the Cretaceous period, around 66 million years ago, which wiped out the dinosaurs and many other species.

The finding, published in Science Advances, raises the question of whether the crater might be related to Chicxulub in some way. If confirmed, it would also be of huge general scientific interest as it would be one of a very small number of known marine asteroid impacts and so give unique new insights into what happens during such a collision.

The crater was identified using “seismic reflection” as part of a wider project to reconstruct the tectonic separation of South America from Africa back in the Cretaceous period. Seismic reflection works in a similar manner to ultrasound data, sending pressure waves through the ocean and its floor and detecting the energy that is reflected back. This data allows geophysicists and geologists to reconstruct the architecture of the rocks and sediments.

Scrolling through this data at the end of 2020, we came across a highly unusual feature. Among the flat, layered sediments of the Guinea Plateau, west of Africa, was what appeared to be a large crater, a little under 10km wide and several hundred metres deep, buried below several hundred metres of sediment.

Many of its features are consistent with an impact origin, including the scale of the crater, the ratio of height to width and the height of the crater rim. The presence of chaotic deposits outside of the crater floor also look like “ejecta” – material expelled from the crater immediately following a collision.

A graph showing how the crater may have formed.
How the crater may have formed.

We did consider other possible processes that could have formed such a crater, such as the collapse of a submarine volcano or a pillar (or diapir) of salt below the seabed. An explosive release of gas from below the surface could also be a cause. But none of these possibilities are consistent with the local geology or the geometry of the crater.

Earthquakes, airblast, fireball and tsunamis

After identifying and characterising the crater, we built computer models of an impact event to see if we could replicate the crater and characterise the asteroid and its impact.

The simulation that best fits the crater shape is for an asteroid 400 metres in diameter hitting an ocean that was 800 metres deep. The consequences of an impact in the ocean at such water depths are dramatic. It would result in an 800-metre thick water column, as well as the asteroid and a substantial volume of sediment being instantly vapourised – with a large fireball visible hundreds of kilometres away.

Shock waves from the impact would be equivalent to a magnitude 6.5 or 7 earthquake, which would likely trigger underwater landslides around the region. A train of tsunami waves would form.

The air blast from the explosion would be larger than anything heard on Earth in recorded history. The energy released would be approximately a thousand times larger than that from the recent Tonga eruption. It is also possible that the pressure waves in the atmosphere would further amplify the tsunami waves far away from the crater.

Chicxulub relative?

One of the most intriguing aspects of this crater is that it is the same age as the giant Chicxulub event, give or take one million years, at the boundary between the Cretaceous and Paleogene periods 66 million years ago. Again, if this really is an impact crater, might there be some relationship between them?

We have three ideas as to their possible relationship. The first is that they might have formed from the break-up of a parent asteroid, with the larger fragment resulting in the Chicxulub event and a smaller fragment (the “little sister”) forming the Nadir crater. If so, the damaging effects of the Chicxulub impact could have been added to by the Nadir impact, exacerbating the severity of the mass extinction event.

The break-up event could have formed by an earlier near-collision, when the asteroid or comet passed close enough to Earth to experience gravitational forces strong enough to pull it apart. The actual collision could then have occurred on a subsequent orbit.

Although, this is less likely for a rocky asteroid, this pull-apart is exactly what happened to the Shoemaker-Levy 9 comet that collided with Jupiter back in 1994, where multiple comet fragments collided with the planet over the course of several days.

Another possibility is that Nadir was part of a longer lived “impact cluster”, formed by a collision in the asteroid belt earlier in solar system history. This is known as the “little cousin” hypothesis link coming.

This collision may have sent a shower of asteroids into the inner solar system, which may have collided with the Earth and other inner planets over a more extended time period, perhaps a million years or more. We have a precedent for such an event back in the Ordovician period – over 400 million years ago – when there were numerous impact events in a short period of time.

Seismic map of the Nadir crater.
Nadir crater.

Finally, of course, this may just be a coincidence. We do expect a collision of a Nadir-sized asteroid every 700,000 years or so. For now, however, we cannot definitively state that the Nadir crater was formed by an asteroid impact until we physically recover samples from the crater floor, and identify minerals that can only be formed by extreme shock pressures. To that end, we have recently submitted a proposal to drill the crater through the International Ocean Discovery Program.

As with the main impact crater hypothesis, we can only test the little sister and little cousin hypotheses by accurately dating the crater using these samples, as well as by looking for other candidate craters of a similar age.

Perhaps more importantly, could such an event happen in the near future? It is unlikely, but the size of the asteroid that we model is very similar to the Bennu asteroid currently in near-Earth orbit. This asteroid is considered to be one of the two most hazardous objects in the solar system, with a one-in-1,750 chance of collision with Earth in the next couple of centuries.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The Conversation
The Conversation

Uisdean Nicholson receives funding from the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC).

Sean Gulick has received funding from the US National Science Foundation and NASA for his research into Chicxulub.

Veronica Bray does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • Summer, increased scrutiny to blame for small crowds at world juniors: Hockey Canada

    EDMONTON — Empty seats have been a staple at the unusual world junior hockey championship in Edmonton this month — and Hockey Canada says scandals surrounding the organization are, in part, holding fans back. While the tournament usually sees thousands of avid hockey lovers turn out for each game, the average attendance for the tournament's 20 preliminary round matches was 1,319. Hockey Canada said there are "a few reasons" people have opted to stay home for the rescheduled 2022 tournament. "Fir

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime advances in Cincinnati with win over de Minaur

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur on Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed in Cincinnati, overcame 17 unforced errors and won 71 per cent of service points and 48 per cent of return points in a match that took one hour 18 minutes to complete. It was the first meeting on the ATP Tour between Auger-Aliassime and world No. 20 de Minaur. Th

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Divisional clash of Lions, Stampeders features quarterback intrigue

    CALGARY — Which quarterback will grab the spotlight is a prominent subplot of Saturday's divisional clash between the B.C. Lions and host Calgary Stampeders. The season's first meeting of B.C. (6-1) and Calgary (5-2) tussling for second place in the West Division is a fascinating pairing of a decorated Stampeders quarterback closing in on a milestone and a young Canadian Lions quarterback taking the league by storm this season. The division-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-1) dropped their first

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi