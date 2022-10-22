Mystery businessman offers £50k for info around arson attack on Chris Packham

Chris Packham - Andrew Matthews/PA

A mystery businessman has offered a £50,000 reward to help capture a gang who carried out a terrifying arson attack at the home of the BBC TV nature presenter Chris Packham.

The Springwatch host and his family were left deeply shaken when a stolen Land Rover Discovery exploded after being set ablaze outside the gates of their home in the New Forest in Hampshire last October.

Suspicion immediately fell on pro-hunting supporters who were thought to be targeting Mr Packham because of his vocal opposition to bloodsports.

But there was also fevered speculation online that the attack might actually be the work of animal rights activists who were trying to set up and discredit their opponents.

More than 12 months on from the incident there have been no arrests, despite widespread public appeals featuring detailed CCTV footage of the culprits.

Arson attack on Chris Packham - @ChrisGPackham/Twitter

Now a wealthy businessman, who became gripped by the mystery, has offered a reward in the hope of catching those responsible and “finally getting to the truth”.

He told an intermediary, who spoke to The Telegraph on his behalf, he is bewildered at the fact no arrests have been made and is disturbed by the mystery behind the true motive.

The source added: “There has been plenty of chatter, almost all of it inaccurate, on both pro- and anti-country sports groups on social media in the last 12 months.

“Someone, somewhere has information which holds the key to unlocking the secrets behind exactly what went on here, who is responsible and what they hoped to achieve. This donor thinks something doesn’t add up.”

In a statement, the mystery benefactor said: “I have watched this story unfold with amazement. I cannot believe the police have not made a single arrest given the amount of evidence they have.”

Detectives investigating the arson attack established that a Mitsubishi Shogun, containing at least one of those involved, was bought in Somerset on Oct 7 2021 and then made several trips between Southampton and Dorset.

The same evening it stopped at a Co-Op petrol station in Bournemouth. At 11pm a Land Rover was stolen in Southampton before travelling in convoy with the Shogun and a low loader to the New Forest.

Then, at 12.22am on Oct 8, the Land Rover parked up against the gates to Mr Packham’s home, and three minutes and 40 seconds later was set alight by one of the men.

Chris Packham - @ChrisGPackham/Twitter

Mr Packham told BBC Crimewatch he feared the attack was designed to intimidate him from campaigning against bloodsports.

The day after the attack he presented a 100,000-signature petition to Buckingham Palace calling on the Royal Family to conserve nature on their estates and reintroduce wild animals such as beavers and boar.

Mr Packham has been targeted before with dead animals, including badgers, crows and foxes left at the same location, and he also claims to have received credible death threats and excrement sent through the post.

In an interview with the BBC after the attack he defiantly said: “If you think that by burning down those gates that I’m suddenly going to become a supporter then you’re wrong. I will just carry on because I have no choice. I cannot and will not let your intimidation sway me from my cause.”

CCTV installed at Packham’s home captured the entire incident but Hampshire Police have been at a loss to establish exactly whom the balaclava wearing pair were and whom they were working for.

Not a hunting, shooting or fishing enthusiast

The mystery benefactor, who claims he is not a hunting, shooting or fishing enthusiast, has appealed on a website to a number of potential parties, which he believes could help.

These include professional car thieves, dock workers, scrap dealers or individuals in South Africa who may have handled the other vehicles used in the incident.

Any information, which can be passed to the mystery businessman via the Country Squire blog will be forwarded to Hampshire Police who investigated the attack.

Ironically, writers on the Country Squire site are currently involved in a separate defamation action with Mr Packham but have stressed the reward is nothing to do with an appeal for funds for their legal case.