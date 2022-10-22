Mystery businessman offers £50k for info around arson attack on Chris Packham

Martin Evans
·4 min read
Chris Packham - Andrew Matthews/PA
Chris Packham - Andrew Matthews/PA

A mystery businessman has offered a £50,000 reward to help capture a gang who carried out a terrifying arson attack at the home of the BBC TV nature presenter Chris Packham.

The Springwatch host and his family were left deeply shaken when a stolen Land Rover Discovery exploded after being set ablaze outside the gates of their home in the New Forest in Hampshire last October.

Suspicion immediately fell on pro-hunting supporters who were thought to be targeting Mr Packham because of his vocal opposition to bloodsports.

But there was also fevered speculation online that the attack might actually be the work of animal rights activists who were trying to set up and discredit their opponents.

More than 12 months on from the incident there have been no arrests, despite widespread public appeals featuring detailed CCTV footage of the culprits.

Arson attack on Chris Packham - @ChrisGPackham/Twitter
Arson attack on Chris Packham - @ChrisGPackham/Twitter

Now a wealthy businessman, who became gripped by the mystery, has offered a reward in the hope of catching those responsible and “finally getting to the truth”.

He told an intermediary, who spoke to The Telegraph on his behalf, he is bewildered at the fact no arrests have been made and is disturbed by the mystery behind the true motive.

The source added: “There has been plenty of chatter, almost all of it inaccurate, on both pro- and anti-country sports groups on social media in the last 12 months.

“Someone, somewhere has information which holds the key to unlocking the secrets behind exactly what went on here, who is responsible and what they hoped to achieve. This donor thinks something doesn’t add up.”

In a statement, the mystery benefactor said: “I have watched this story unfold with amazement. I cannot believe the police have not made a single arrest given the amount of evidence they have.”

Detectives investigating the arson attack established that a Mitsubishi Shogun, containing at least one of those involved, was bought in Somerset on Oct 7 2021 and then made several trips between Southampton and Dorset.

The same evening it stopped at a Co-Op petrol station in Bournemouth. At 11pm a Land Rover was stolen in Southampton before travelling in convoy with the Shogun and a low loader to the New Forest.

Then, at 12.22am on Oct 8, the Land Rover parked up against the gates to Mr Packham’s home, and three minutes and 40 seconds later was set alight by one of the men.

Chris Packham - @ChrisGPackham/Twitter
Chris Packham - @ChrisGPackham/Twitter

Mr Packham told BBC Crimewatch he feared the attack was designed to intimidate him from campaigning against bloodsports.

The day after the attack he presented a 100,000-signature petition to Buckingham Palace calling on the Royal Family to conserve nature on their estates and reintroduce wild animals such as beavers and boar.

Mr Packham has been targeted before with dead animals, including badgers, crows and foxes left at the same location, and he also claims to have received credible death threats and excrement sent through the post.

In an interview with the BBC after the attack he defiantly said: “If you think that by burning down those gates that I’m suddenly going to become a supporter then you’re wrong. I will just carry on because I have no choice. I cannot and will not let your intimidation sway me from my cause.”

CCTV installed at Packham’s home captured the entire incident but Hampshire Police have been at a loss to establish exactly whom the balaclava wearing pair were and whom they were working for.

Not a hunting, shooting or fishing enthusiast

The mystery benefactor, who claims he is not a hunting, shooting or fishing enthusiast, has appealed on a website to a number of potential parties, which he believes could help.

These include professional car thieves, dock workers, scrap dealers or individuals in South Africa who may have handled the other vehicles used in the incident.

Any information, which can be passed to the mystery businessman via the Country Squire blog will be forwarded to Hampshire Police who investigated the attack.

Ironically, writers on the Country Squire site are currently involved in a separate defamation action with Mr Packham but have stressed the reward is nothing to do with an appeal for funds for their legal case.

Latest Stories

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • What Nick Nurse noticed after watching film of win vs. the Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his takeaways after watching the film of the opening night win vs. the Cavaliers, provides an injury update on a few Raptors and looks ahead to their next game vs. the Nets.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Dak Prescott returns to assert QB1 status

    Dak Prescott is set to return to the Cowboys starting lineup for the first time since the season opener, hoping to help Dallas bounce back from a 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

  • Roughriders linebacker Sankey leading CFL in tackles once again

    He's in a different city with a different team but Darnell Sankey is in a familiar place. The Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker has a CFL-high 104 tackles, three more than Hamilton's Jovan Santos-Knox. Last season — his first in Canada — the six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey registered a league-leading 97 tackles with the Calgary Stampeders. "First and foremost I'm incredibly blessed," Sankey said in a recent telephone interview. "To be honest, I felt I could come in here and do the same, if not

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel has his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson, Chandler Stephen