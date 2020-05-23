These Mystery Beauty Bags Sold Out in 36 Hours — Now They’re Back and Bigger Than Ever

While there are plenty of beauty deals to shop across the internet this weekend, one brand is serving up a major discount with a side of intrigue. KVD Vegan Beauty is now offering mystery bags full of the brand’s makeup products — and you can snag one for just $70 starting today. The first round of bags went live in January and sold out in 36 hours, so we have no doubt this next batch will disappear just as quickly.

The vegan brand is home to the infamous Tattoo Liner, a pigmented formula that gives even the shakiest hands a shot at a decent cat-eye, alongside the Lock It Foundation that can cover up literally anything — even tattoos. While you won’t know what’s included in the bag until it arrives at your doorstep, anything on the KVD Vegan Beauty site has a fair shot at being inside.

Each mystery bag will contain nine full-size products worth over $200, curated to work across a wide range of skin tones. Each item has acquired over a four-star rating on the site, so you know the bundle will be worthy of your wallet. To give you an even better glimpse into just how much of a steal these bags will be, we’ll go ahead and reveal just one of the products included: the Shade + Light Contour Palette.

KVD Vegan Beauty

This palette features six buildable highlighting and contouring shades to sculpt, bronze, and highlight your face, packaged in a hardshell case that can withstand any hard drops. While it normally retails for $50, you can snag it alongside eight other full-size products for just $20 more by buying this bundle.

Mystery bags are first-come, first serve, so snatch one up today before they are all gone.

Buy It! KVD Vegan Beauty Bag, $70 ($200 value); kvdveganbeauty.com