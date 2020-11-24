Mysterious monolith discovered in remote part of Utah after being spotted by pilot counting sheep

Watch: Mystery metal monolith discovered in Utah desert

A mysterious monolith has been discovered by a pilot in the Utah desert.

Helicopter pilot Bret Hutchings found the large metallic monolith while helping wildlife resource officers count bighorn sheep in souther Utah.

In scenes reminiscent of Stanley Kubicks's 2001: A Space Odyssey, the monolith was found standing alone in the barren landcape.

The helicopter pilot told local news channel KSLTV: “That’s been about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying.”

Mr Hutchings said they just happened to fly directly over the top of the monolith.

“One of the biologists is the one who spotted it and we just happened to fly directly over the top of it.

The monolith was discovered by a crew of wildlife resource officers and their pilot KSL

“He was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, turn around, turn around!’ And I was like, ‘What?’ And he’s like, ‘There’s this thing back there – we’ve got to go look at it!'"

Mr Hutchings said that the object looked manmade, and appeared to be firmly planted in the ground.

Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film opens with prehistoric apes interacting with a large monolith in the middle of the desert.

The pilot said he believed the monolith was the work of a Stanley Kubrick fan KSL

The helicopter pilot said he suspected that the Utah monolith was the work of a new age artist.

“I’m assuming it’s some new wave artist or something or, you know, somebody that was a big 2001: A Space Odyssey fan,” he said.

