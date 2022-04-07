Mysterious mobile home found abandoned on Kansas dirt road. Now people have questions

What was a mobile home doing in the middle of a dirt road in southeast Kansas?

That’s the question many were asking after the Labette County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s help in identifying the owner of the abandoned mobile home and solving this mystery.

The home was found in the south end of Labette County, and a photo shows it abandoned on a gravel road. Authorities say a blue tractor was also found nearby.

When someone replied to the sheriff’s Facebook post suggesting maybe the owner had gone to get help at about 1 p.m. April 6, officials said the home had been there overnight, since about 5 p.m. the day before.

Several shared their suspicious, and comedic, theories — though the following were not correct:

“Maybe they are on house arrest and needed to go somewhere,” one said.

“Probably saw what property taxes were going to be on it,” another person replied.

“Dang kansas winds,” another comment says. “Picked it up and dropped it!”

Shortly after 6 p.m. April 6, the sheriff’s office thanked the public for their help and said they had found the owner of the abandoned mobile home.

No other details were shared on Facebook, sparking more questions.

“But why? Why was it abandoned,” one person asked. “We need a back story here. Lol”

“The public are invested in this and we need to know,” said another.

“Did they get the mobile home moved off the road to where it was headed to,” another asked on Facebook.

Sheriff Darren Eichinger told McClatchy News on April 7 that the trailer is owned by a man who was moving it to his home in Oklahoma “when several of the tires blew out.” He says the trailer has since been moved from the roadway to his residence, and no other information was immediately available.

Labette County is on the southern border of eastern Kansas, about 130 miles southeast of Wichita.

