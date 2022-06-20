Mysterious kayak found off Virginia coast. Officials need help deciphering its clues

A pair of sodden flip-flops with dragonflies on the straps. A dented sky-blue water bottle with an “End Gun Violence” sticker on it. A spotless white camera in a water-proof case.

All three are small crumbs of information that the U.S. Coast Guard is using to help figure out where an unmanned kayak off the coast of Virginia came from. Now, they’re asking for your help.

One of the two water bottles found on the kayak shared by the U.S. Coast Guard on Facebook

Officials found the mysterious marble-blue kayak adrift on the morning of Monday, June 20, according to an announcement from the Coast Guard.

It was spotted about six miles east of Cape Henry near the mouth of Chesapeake Bay, according to the Coast Guard. Nothing in the kayak gave officials any indication of who owned it other than the items left on board.

Other rescue departments are sharing the information online in hopes that someone may recognize the items and come forward.

The pair of shoes found on the kayak shared by the U.S. Coast Guard on Facebook

Anyone who has information on the kayak is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Virginia Command Center at 757-483-8567.

Cape Henry is about 25 miles northeast of Norfolk.

