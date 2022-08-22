Mysterious glowing eyes on top of house turn out to be goats, Utah photo shows

No, the creatures hanging out on a homeowner’s roof in Utah weren’t reindeer.

The glowing eyes actually came from a group of goats, a photo shows.

The homeowner spotted the animals and called Animal Care of Davis County on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to a Facebook post from the animal agency.

An officer responded to the home and helped get the goats down.

The agency, which shared an eerie photo of about four goats with eyes piercing through the darkness, didn’t say how they got onto the roof, or how they were taken down.

But people had some theories.

“They obviously took the stairs!” one Facebook user wrote, pointing to the white staircase in the photo.

Other people wondered if it took a “goat wrangling rodeo” to remove the farm animals.

And some Facebook users used the opportunity to make Christmas jokes.

“They are practicing to help Santa,” one user wrote.

“They are auditioning for Santa’s reindeer positions!! Santa’s changing it up this year!!” another person wrote.

Davis County is located just north of Salt Lake City.

