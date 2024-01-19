Mysterious Classic Car Found Underwater

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

What is this thing?

When a fisherman using sonar found a car sitting in Lake Hamilton in Arkansas, he reached out to authorities for help. There are a few missing persons in the area and he figured the police should check out the potential lead. For whatever reason they didn’t, so the man turned to Adventures with Purpose, a group we’ve highlighted many times in the past.

The thing about finding a car using sonar is the picture which comes back isn’t anything like what divers see with their own eyes. This case perfectly illustrates that since the fisherman thought he had found an old muscle car submerged in the lake.

After successfully sticking a magnet with a line on it to the car, the diver is able to swim down and locate the car. Visibility is only 4 to 6 feet, so it’s difficult to see details in the murky depths. The diver is able to tell much of the vehicle is deteriorated, including the top missing after sleeping with the fishes for who knows how long. He concludes whatever environmental damage the car would do has already been done. Now the vehicle is part of the ecosystem.

Because of its deteriorated state, the car is harder to correctly identify. Right away, you can see the tires are super skinny, which is a dead giveaway this is something built a long time ago. There are other hints this find is a classic car. The damage done by the water might be in part why it looked like a muscle car on sonar. The diver thinks it might be an old military vehicle of some sort. Maybe you could have figured out what it is even with low visibility, but keep in mind these divers aren’t necessarily gearheads, so cut them a little slack.

So what do you think this vehicle is? Check out the video and let us know in the comments.

