The Mysterious Case of the Evaporating Sub-Neptune World

David Axe
·6 min read
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Astronomers sifting through data from a NASA planet-hunting satellite have hit the jackpot: a common type of planet 131 light-years away called TOI-1759b, with an extremely uncommon story to tell. Thanks to its close proximity to its host star, the planet's atmosphere appears to be evaporating into dead expanse of space—extremely fast, by astronomical standards.

Watching this radiation-induced “photoevaporation,” reported on in a new study led by Eder Martioli at the Laboratório Nacional de Astrofísica in Brazil, could help us understand one of the weirdest mysteries in modern astronomy. As we continue to discover more planets out there beyond our solar system—what we call exoplanets—there’s an inexplicable absence of planets the size of Neptune or slightly smaller (“sub-Neptunes”) in orbits close to their host stars.

Just by sheer probability, we ought to be discovering more of these mid-sized planets that manage to complete entire orbits around their host stars in just a few days. Instead, we’re left with a planetary dead zone for medium planets that astronomers call the “sub-Neptune desert.” All of this begs the question: How can there be so many medium-sized planets out there, but so few medium-sized planets in orbits close to their stars?

This isn’t simply a compelling question for astronomers who want to nerd out about planetary formation. Measuring atmospheric evaporation might also help us narrow our search for alien life in the universe—something many more people can get behind.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>An artist's conception of HD 209458b, another exoplanet known to be shedding its atmosphere thanks to how close it orbit's its sun. </p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">NASA, European Space Agency, Alfred Vidal-Madjar (Institut d'Astrophysique de Paris, CNRS)</div>

An artist's conception of HD 209458b, another exoplanet known to be shedding its atmosphere thanks to how close it orbit's its sun.

NASA, European Space Agency, Alfred Vidal-Madjar (Institut d'Astrophysique de Paris, CNRS)

One theory is that sub-Neptunes are just the right size, density and composition that when they are exposed to the hot light of a really close star, they simply can’t hold onto their atmospheres. All that energized hydrogen wafts up and out.

On gassier and less dense planets with weaker gravities, stellar radiation can kick off a process astronomers call “hydrogen escape” that eventually strips away all the gas that makes up most of the atmosphere, leaving behind inert rocky nubs that are just a fraction of the planet’s original size.

Bigger planets, by contrast, tend to cling more tightly to their atmospheres, preventing runaway hydrogen escape. Smaller planets with higher gravity, Earth among them, also enjoy this protection. A small amount of hydrogen does leak from our own planet’s upper atmosphere, but the leak isn’t fast enough to really matter, so we remain all warm and fuzzy down here.

It seems to be the unique fate of close-orbiting sub-Neptunes to lose their atmospheres and turn into smaller, naked rocks. The whole process might take hundreds of millions, or even billions, of years.

Everywhere we look in space, we see these tiny, rocky, close-orbiting planets—the possible leftovers of sub-Neptunes that underwent possible stellar scrubbing potentially millions or billions of years ago. “Fossils,” Martioli called them.

Hydrogen-escape might be turning TOI-1759b into one of these fossils, robbing our galaxy of yet another one of its many medium planets and further widening the sub-Neptune desert.

“If we catch this process in action by detecting the hydrogen-escape in TOI-1759b, we should be able to quantify the contribution of this process” to the creation of the desert, Martioli told The Daily Beast.

Martioli and his team found TOI-1759b in reams of data collected by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), which launched in 2018. They announced their discovery in their new paper, a preprint of which appeared on-line this month (though has yet to be peer-reviewed).

TESS's clutch of high-tech cameras can inspect far-away stars and look for the shadows of planets passing in front. In the last couple decades, this “transit” survey method has found nearly 5,000 distant exoplanets in star systems other than our own. Their light signatures, registered with ultraviolet filters, can indicate the movement of gasses in their atmospheres.

At least half of all known exoplanets are between the size of Earth and Neptune, the sub-Neptune range. But only a handful of the sub-Neptunes are in close orbits to their stars. One lucky sub-Neptune with a tight orbit, NGTS-4b, seems stable—perhaps because it has an unusually massive core that clings more strongly to its atmosphere. There's no observable hydrogen-escape.

TOI-1759b is farther from its star than NGTS-4b is—in fact, TOI-1759b is just outside the normal boundaries of the sub-Neptune desert, according to George McDonald, a Rutgers astronomer. But critically, ultraviolet snapshots indicate it’s losing its atmosphere. It might be the best place to observe an evaporating atmosphere in realtime since it's so near to us (131 light-years is just a stone's throw in space).

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>An artist's illustration of TESS.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">NASA</div>

An artist's illustration of TESS.

NASA

Ideally, someone could point the new James Webb Space Telescope at TOI-1759b, Martioli said. But he’s not counting on it, believing the new space telescope’s 21-foot-wide mirror to be overkill for this kind of study. “The evaporating atmosphere of this planet should be easily detectable even with ground-based facilities,” he said.

But spotting the hydrogen-escape process on a faraway planet is one thing. Calculating just how much hydrogen is escaping, and how fast, is a different matter. “Escaping hydrogen is generally hard to measure,” Étienne Artigau, a Université de Montréal astrophysicist and a member of Martioli's team, told The Daily Beast.

Mathematical models for hydrogen-escape, based in part on data from Earth’s own atmosphere and the atmospheres of planets and moons in our solar system, still include a lot of assumptions, and might not always apply to distant exoplanets.

Confirming and measuring photoevaporation on TOI-1759b could help us refine our models for hydrogen escape and, by extension, our models for planetary evolution, too. Not only could that help us spot planets that are losing their atmospheres and make the sub-Neptune a little less mysterious, it might also tell us where to look for planets that aren’t losing their atmospheres.

That has obvious implications for our ever-expanding search for alien life. As far as we know, a stable atmosphere is a prerequisite for biological evolution.

The Most Habitable Alien Planets Might Be 'Super-Earths'

TOI-1759b’s star is a red dwarf, making it smaller and cooler than our own sun, a yellow dwarf. There are a lot of red dwarf systems around us in the Milky Way galaxy. Many of those systems have planets that are slightly smaller than sub-Neptunes but slightly larger than Earth, called “super-Earths.”

“The very different properties of red dwarfs versus sun-like stars means there is much unknown about how habitable these planets truly are,” McDonald said.

If astronomers can calculate the rate of hydrogen-escape on TOI-1759b, they can begin to guess which red-dwarf-orbiting super-Earths might have very low rates of escape—and possibly stable atmospheres where life might thrive.

Those might be the first clues to helping finally confirm whether or not we're alone in the universe. And it might all start with an ill-fated sub-Neptune that's passing a lot of gas into space.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • James Webb Space Telescope Sends a ‘Selfie’ and Incredible Snaps of Starlight

    NASAThe James Webb Space Telescope has transmitted its first pictures back from its interstellar mission, NASA announced Friday, giving the world a glimpse of starlight almost two months after it was first deployed. NASA The telescope’s Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) snapped shots of starlight through its mirror segments starting Feb. 2, which reflected the starlight into its secondary mirror and the camera’s detectors. The process, which lasted just over a day and produced 54 gigabytes of raw da

  • ‘Real Wow Moment’ As NASA’s New Space Telescope Captures 1st Starlight, Takes Selfie

    The James Webb Space Telescope's first target was a bright star 258 light-years away in the constellation Ursa Major.

  • Putin’s ‘Puppet’ in Ukraine Is an Anti-U.S. Troll Loving All the Drama

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast; Associated PressKYIV—Yevheniy Murayev seems almost thankful that British intelligence outed him as Vladimir Putin’s suspected choice to head a puppet government in case of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.In an interview with The Daily Beast, the wealthy 45-year-old politician, who now finds himself at the center of a global media firestorm surrounding the report, said he is “amused” by the “name recognition” he has acquired over the past few we

  • Charlie Cox Recalls 'Surreal Moment' of Being Cast in Spider-Man: No Way Home : 'It Was Wild'

    The Daredevil star opened up about the phone call he received from Marvel studio boss Kevin Feige about joining the Spider-Man franchise

  • Nasa James Webb Space Telescope sends back its first image

    Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope has sent back its first images. The blurry image appears to show 18 different blobs of starlight – though they are actually all the same star, shaken up because the pieces of mirror in the telescope are not yet properly aligned. As such, the image is not only a major milestone in the rollout of a telescope that could one day reveal the ancient history of the universe and search for habitable alien planets.

  • 'Jeopardy!' Fans Are Outraged Over the Change Mayim Bialik Made on the Show

    'Jeopardy!' Mayim Bialik is currently hosting the quiz show after taking Ken Jennings' place. But 'Jeopardy!' fans want 'The Chase' star to come back after Mayim made a change on the show.

  • Home of the huge: China has long history of going really big

    BEIJING (AP) — Tiananmen Square. The Forbidden City. The Great Wall. The Three Gorges Dam. Dozens of high-end malls in Beijing. China has thousands of years of doing things in a really big way, reinforcing its perceived place in the world and the political power of its leaders — from emperors to Mao Zedong to the current leader, Xi Jinping. Beijing becoming the first city to hold both the Winter and Summer Olympics may not be a feature on the actual landscape. But it's in the same realm for the

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Hyland scores 22 points, Nuggets beat Knicks 132-115

    DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 and the Denver Nuggets beat New York 132-115 on Tuesday night, sending the Knicks to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in their last 12 games. JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row. It was their ninth win in a row against the Knicks and 14th straight against New York in Denver. Julius Randle had 28 points for t

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • 5 things the Leafs need in the second half

    The Maple Leafs are winning a lot of games in 2022 but according to Omar on the latest episode of In the Mentions, they still lack the consistency and killer instinct that will required in the playoffs. Here are 5 things Toronto needs for a successful second half.

  • Well-seasoned: Aerials skier named Winter to fly at Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her mom and dad wanted a name that stood out. A strong name. Since the aerials skier was born in December, and since her parents loved the way the snow sparkled on northern Michigan mornings, “Winter” felt like the perfect name to give their baby girl when she was born in 1998. Now Winter Vinecki is set to become the first athlete with the first name Winter to compete at the Winter Games. Just another in a long line of notable accomplishments for the 23-year-old who hun

  • Five To Know: Grondin sparks Canadian medal outburst

    BEIJING — FRIENDLY FOES Canada's Eliot Grondin was making it look easy. He cruised through seeding and his next three races without ever trailing to book his spot in the men's snowboard cross final. His only true challenge came in the form of a dear friend who pushes him to be better. The 20-year-old product of Ste-Marie, Que., and Austria's Alessandro Hammerle – eight years his elder – certainly pushed themselves in the final. The Canadian trailed but gave chase and almost caught up to his frie

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Olympian flashes 'No War in Ukraine' sign after competing

    BEIJING (AP) — A Ukrainian skeleton athlete flashed a small sign that read “ No War in Ukraine ” to the cameras as he finished a run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday night, a plea for peace at a time of rising tensions between his country and Russia. Vladyslav Heraskevych's sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of his country's flag. He did not display the message after his second run of the night, which was his fourth and final run of the Olympics. “It's my

  • 'Graveyard': Olympic fans in disbelief over ski jump scenery

    The venue for big air events in Beijing has raised a lot of eyebrows, but there's more than meets the eye to the disused steel mill in the background of the event.

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D