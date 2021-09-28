‘Mysterious Benedict Society’ Renewed for Season 2 by Disney+

Disney+ has renewed “The Mysterious Benedict Society” for a second season.

Per Disney+, Season 2 of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” “picks up as the team of four intrepid orphans reunite a year after their first mission, when they were assembled by Mr. Benedict and his cohorts to foil the nefarious ‘Emergency’ created by Benedict’s twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. Now they must embark on a perilous journey, relying on wits, intellect, and empathy to try to try to stop Curtain as he shifts to a new strategy with global implications.”

The series stars Tony Hale in the dual role as twin brothers Mr. Benedict and Mr. Curtain. Based on book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, “The Mysterious Benedict Society” is created and written by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay with Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavin as showrunners.

“This show has been an absolute thrill to work on and I’m so thankful to the fans and Disney for the opportunity to keep telling this incredible story,” Hale said.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to continue our journey into Trenton Lee Stewart’s witty, warm and wonderful world in a second season of ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society.’ This has already been such a special experience, thanks to our remarkable cast and collaborators. The belief that 20th Television and Disney+ have shown in our show and their commitment to its values of kindness, empathy and the celebration of different ways of being make this all very much a joy,” said Hay, Manfredi, Slavkin and Swimmer.

In addition to Hale, “The Mysterious Benedict Society” stars Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler.

The second season will begin production in early 2022.

The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television in association with Halcyon Studios a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company.