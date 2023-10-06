Myrtle Beach says bicycle safety, street access at top of list as downtown district evolves

Tom Vitt can frequently be spotted riding his bicycle through Myrtle Beach, but wants city leaders and others to imagine somebody else when they see him.

“Consider me to be a J1 student whose primary mode of transportation while they’re here is a bicycle. Think of me as a hospitality worker who wants to get home after second shift, in the dark,” Vitt said.

In a city notorious for summer traffic jams and huge gatherings of Jeeps, motorcycles and Mustangs, leaders want to ensure non motorized forms of travel aren’t lost in the conversation.

Wider sidewalks in the arts and innovation district, political support to spur trail development and ongoing partnerships with civic groups to promote awareness and good cycling habits are all on the city’s radar.

“What we’ve been talking about for the last six years is connecting our different districts, which is important. Connecting people to jobs and where they live and doing so in a safe way,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said.

“The more cars we get off the road, the less parking we need at our apartment complexes and such and get rid of some of that blacktop we have to look at and have more trees,” she said.

Next week, hundreds of cyclists are expected to pedal across the Grand Strand for Bike the Beach, an annual charity ride that raises money for groups that promote bicycle safety and use.

Since Jan. 1, 15 cyclists have been killed in traffic accidents statewide — and four have died in Horry County since 2021 according to S.C. Department of Public Safety data.

And a May 2022 report by the state’s transportation agency found that 19% of the most crash-prone roadway segments are in Horry County.

Between 2015 and 2019, intersections with the most bicycle crashes in Horry County were U.S. 501 and Robert M. Grissom Parkway and 21st Ave. N. and Seaboard St., the state report found.

Vitt, who’s also a member of the city’s bicycle and pedestrian committee, hopes the city uses its political muscle.

He wants the city’s upcoming legislative agenda to back legislation that would toughen penalties for distracted driving and push income tax credits for property owners who allow easements on their land to accommodate recreational trails.

Story continues

“Particularly in a hospitality driven area like ours, there are a lot of people who don’t know where they’re going in the first place and they don’t need any further distractions,” Vitt said.

Officials hope to upgrade the city’s standing as a “bike friendly community” through the League of American Bicyclists as well.

Myrtle Beach was named a bronze-level city by the group in 2020, one of 400 nationwide.

Meanwhile, as the city moves forward with the creation of its arts and innovation district, consideration for cyclists and other non-motorized forms of travel are being built into plans.

“It’s being considered on everything we do,” said Brian Tucker, the city’s assistant manager.