Myrtle Beach named in Forbes as one of the best places to live in South Carolina

Myrtle Beach ranked second in a Forbes magazine list of the best places to live in South Carolina in 2022.

The city was mentioned in the Oct. 20 article posted by the New Jersey-based business magazine.

Myrtle Beach “has an encouraging job sector for year-round residents” and is one of the most affordable beach towns in in the state, according to writer Josh Patoka.

He mentioned some of the area’s industries, which included aerospace, health care and technology.

Patoka talks about the city’s restaurants, many attractions and the 60 miles of beach.

“If the constant activity doesn’t bother you, the area has everything you need along with mild winters” he added.

The city that beat out Myrtle Beach for top spot was Charleston, which “offers numerous walking tours and museums,” Patoka said. “There is also a vibrant nightlife for college students, young professionals and the like.”

He said the guide is based on data on lifestyle factors, including personal income per capita and the unemployment rate.

Myrtle Beach, by the numbers