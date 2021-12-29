Myrtle Beach might get wet to bring in 2022. Here’s what weather to expect
The Myrtle Beach area will continue to have historically high temperatures for the holiday weekend, meteorologists predict.
Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to be around 70 degrees with sunny weather, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, NC.
However, the forecast shows the area could get some rain on both Friday and Saturday nights. There is also likely to be showers on Sunday, according to the report.