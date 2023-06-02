Myrtle Beach-area births

Conway Medical Center

Luke and Megan Moore of Conway, a daughter, Charlie Beth Moore, May 24

Kennedy Anderson Martins Arauto and Luiza Winder Brasil Martins of Myrtle Beach, a son, Joshua Winder Martins, May 25

Duvane Perry and Kimone Holness of Myrtle Beach, a son, Zion Perry, May 26

Andrew and Desiree Berry of Myrtle Beach, a son, Andrew William Berry Jr., May 26

Keith and Ashley Benton III of Conway, a son, Kohen Asher Benton, May 30

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com