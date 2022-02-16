Myriad Genetics to Release Fourth-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 24, 2022

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will hold its 2021 fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The company’s quarterly earnings will be released the same day prior to the market opening.



During the call, Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO, and R. Bryan Riggsbee, chief financial officer, will provide a financial overview and business update of Myriad’s performance for the period ending December 31, 2021.

The dial-in number for domestic callers is 1-800-926-5188. International callers may dial 1-212-231-2901. All callers will be asked to reference reservation number 22015280. An archived replay of the call will be available for seven days by dialing 1-800-633-8284 and entering the reservation number above. The conference call along with a slide presentation will be available through a live webcast at www.myriad.com.

