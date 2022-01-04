Myriad Genetics Chief Scientific Officer Jerry Lanchbury Retires after 19 Years of Service

Nationwide search for permanent successor underway

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced the retirement of Jerry Lanchbury Ph.D. as chief scientific officer (CSO), after more than 19 years of distinguished service.



A national search for a permanent CSO is underway. Lanchbury will provide consulting and scientific advisory services for Myriad Genetics through the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Lanchbury joined Myriad Genetics in September 2002. Most recently, he drove health equity advancements such as Myriad’s MyRisk™ Hereditary Cancer Test with RiskScore® for all ancestries. Lanchbury previously led efforts to develop and gain FDA approval for companion diagnostic tests including BRACAnalysis® CDx and MyChoice® CDx. He also spearheaded the development of Myriad’s Prolaris® Prostate Cancer Test, and oversaw expanded clinical validation of the EndoPredict® Breast Cancer Prognostic Test and other products.

“Through his tenure at Myriad Genetics Jerry Lanchbury served as a respected scientist, researcher, colleague and collaborator whose innovative work helped improve outcomes for millions of patients and healthcare providers. He led numerous peer-reviewed scientific studies and made significant contributions to elevating our portfolio of genetic tests in oncology, women’s health, urology, and companion diagnostics,” said Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics. “We are thankful for Jerry’s leadership and wish him the best.”

Dale Muzzey, Ph.D., vice president of bioinformatics at Myriad Genetics, has been promoted to senior vice president for research and development, and will serve as interim CSO. Kirsten Timms, Ph.D., vice president of biomarker discovery also has been promoted to senior vice president, focusing on the expansion of Myriad’s MyChoice CDx companion diagnostics capabilities.

“We are fortunate to have a deep bench of talented scientists and research professionals on our team,” Diaz added. “As we search for a permanent CSO, we will focus on continuous scientific innovation coupled with strong, scalable commercial capabilities and partnerships to extend our reach and expand access to genetic insights.”

