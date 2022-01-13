MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Just Made His Most Bonkers Claim Yet

Conspiracy theorist and pillow maven Mike Lindell made one of his wildest claims yet.

“We already have all the pieces of the puzzle,” Lindell said on Real America’s Voice this week. “We have enough evidence to put everybody in prison for life, 300-and-some million people.”

The U.S. population is estimated at 330 million.

It’s not clear how much the “and some” in Lindell’s claim represents, but even at 300 million, that’s nearly everyone in the nation over the age of 5.

All in prison:

Mike Lindell has never been more confident about his plan to overturn the 2020 election: "We have enough evidence to put everyone in prison for life, 300 and some million people." Is he planning to imprison basically the entire US population? pic.twitter.com/UYfC1dR7V0 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 12, 2022

Lindell made his name selling pillows and was for a time one of the most frequent faces on Fox News, appearing in both his ads and as a guest until he had a falling out with the right-wing network.

He has been a leading supporter of former President Donald Trump and pushed many of his false claims about election fraud, routinely promising that a unanimous Supreme Court decision in his favor would overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

All of his promised evidence has either not materialized or been quickly debunked, and Lindell backed out of a $5 million offer for anyone who could disprove his claims when several analysts stepped forward to collect.

Lindell is being sued for $1.3 billion by Dominion Voting Systems in a libel case over his election fraud claims, which include debunked accusations against the company.

Given that history, observers are skeptical of his plot to imprison nearly every American:

really important thing you learn early on as a reporter is that there's no amount of wealth, education, fame or credentials that is immunization against becoming a total crank. https://t.co/FpoKc05ziM — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 12, 2022

So if he and Trump say they have got enough evidence to put 300 million Americans in prison for life... where will we get the staff for the prisons? That's going to be a weird job market. https://t.co/gwWljFF2Y6 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) January 12, 2022

What are they putting in those pillows? https://t.co/HoT4XgkcA0 — Matt Wuerker (@wuerker) January 13, 2022

Dang bro...Trump only said he needed 11,780 votes.



You're doing too much. https://t.co/EgqxyKoQ8s — ᴮᴱCandaceTX⁷ 💜🐨 (@CandaceTX) January 12, 2022

Mike Lindell - who famously can't provide ANY of the "100% proof" evidence he claimed proved election fraud - now says he has the evidence to convict 300 million people of election fraud.



(Spoiler: the population of the US is ~327 million)https://t.co/zSHMOpLOlR — Fr. Robert R. Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) January 12, 2022

As Mike Lindell's body double, I hereby exonerate all 300 million of you. You may cite this in legal documents. Enjoy your freedom! https://t.co/E28uHWK7If — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) January 12, 2022

At least our cells will have sweet pillows. https://t.co/nzniPmPCqt — Michael Deeds (@michaeldeeds) January 12, 2022

Who's going to buy his pillows then ? https://t.co/XRm8I9jUi2 — Dan O'C (@danoc214) January 13, 2022

We've discovered conclusive evidence that 81 million Americans actively participated in the plot to remove Donald Trump from power. https://t.co/5T5euBfXzL — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) January 12, 2022

