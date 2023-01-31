MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Can’t Wait to Be ‘Humiliated’ by Jimmy Kimmel

Zachary Petrizzo, Matt Wilstein
·2 min read
Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images
Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is anxiously awaiting another opportunity to be humiliated by late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

On Monday night, ahead of boarding his private plane to head out West from his base in Minnesota, the pillow maven said that—even despite being required to get a COVID test—he looks forward to being placed in a claw machine.

“He said I can come, but I got to go in the claw game because I’m not vaccinated,” Lindell told The Daily Beast, with great joy about finally being invited back on Kimmel’s late-night program. “I am trying to save our country,” he continued before saying he’d be “safer in the claw game with everybody shedding, right?”

The idea of “shedding” is an unproven conspiracy theory pushed by the far-right that centers around believing that those who received the COVID-19 vaccine could infect others with a live virus. However, the CDC has noted, “None of the vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. contain a live virus.”

From Mike Lindell to Elon Musk, Who Deserves a Late-Night TV Platform?

In exchange for taking a dive into the somewhat infamous claw machine—which in past Kimmel bits has featured actress Kristen Bell stuck inside —Lindell said that he told the comedian he wouldn’t call the comedian “Kimmbel [sic] anymore, I would take the ‘B’ out and call him Kimmel.’”

It won’t be the pillow executive’s first time on the show Tuesday evening.

In April 2021, Lindell made a cameo at the height of his Trumpworld career which quickly ran off the tracks after he insisted he had evidence to prove wrongdoing in the 2020 election, which all pointed back to his quarter-baked allegations about Dominion Voting machines.

Making the official announcement on his show Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel told viewers that Lindell has “repeatedly asked” to return as a guest and after what happened last time the host has made the claw machine a condition of his appearance.

“I said if you get in one those I’ll do the interview, and good news, it looks like it’s happening tomorrow night,” Kimmel said, joking that it will be the perfect way to begin the show’s 21st year on the air. “I’ve finally found my purpose.”

As to whether Tuesday might be a “humiliating” experience,” Lindell said he anticipates it will be.

“Sure it is. But, I am willing to be humiliated to help save our country,” he snapped back.

As to other stipulations to appear on the late-night show: Lindell has to take a COVID test. “100% I am going to do that,” he said of the testing.

“I don’t know how big it is,” Lindell added about the possibility of being claustrophobic in the claw machine. “It could be.”

