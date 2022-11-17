Myopia Control Devices Market to Gain US$ 19.94 billion Revenue with 6.57% CAGR by 2030 | Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Myopia Control Devices Market will clock US$ 19.94 billion by 2030. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Myopia Control Devices Market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Myopia Control Devices Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Growth Drivers

The growing prevalence of myopia cases globally is reinforcing the demand for myopia control devices. The increased screen timing, reading, or hereditary factors are a few of the reasons causing myopia. The development of innovative eyewear and support from the government to spread awareness regarding myopia diagnosis are also boosting the global myopia control devices market growth.

The global myopia control devices market has been analyzed from three perspectives: type, distribution channel, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on type, the global myopia control devices market is subdivided into

  • Eyeglasses

  • Contact Lenses

  • Ortho-K Lenses

  • Others

The contact lenses segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period. This is because of the benefits associated with the use of contact lenses such as no frame as obstruction, ease of availability, and reduced distortions. Also, many companies are focusing on developing advanced contact lenses, which is also responsible for the dominance of this segment in the upcoming years.

Excerpts from ‘By Distribution Channel Segmentation’

Based on the distribution channel, the global myopia control devices market has been divided online and offline. The online segment is expected to grow in the forecast period. This is because of the presence of many online platforms selling various products with lucrative discounts and offers. The offline segment is going to grow steadily.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global myopia control devices market has been segmented into

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • The Rest of The World.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth. This is due to the targeted population's expanding prevalence. The expansion of the market for myopia control devices could also be influenced by growing government initiatives to educate the local population about how to manage their myopia.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global myopia control devices market are

  • Coopervision, Inc.

  • Kubota Vision Inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Essilor

  • Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

  • Menicon Co., Ltd.

  • Alcon Inc.

  • HOYA VISION CARE COMPANY

  • Synergeyes

  • Sightglass Vision, Inc.

  • Ophtec BV

  • STAAR SURGICAL

  • Mark'ennovy

  • Euclid Systems Corporation

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

US$ 11.25 billion

Revenue forecast in 2030

US$ 19.94 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 6.57% from 2022 to 2030

Base year for estimation

2021

Forecast period

2022-2030

Segments covered

perspectives, type, distribution channel, and region.

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pipeline Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

