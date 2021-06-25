Nothing is more comfortable than a cotton kurta and a trouser set, especially if you are working from home and need to look dressed up enough for a virtual meeting but still be in your comfort zone.

Myntra's End Off Reason Sale has massive discounts, with upto 80% off on clothing items. We have cherry picked some of the best printed, easy, breezy, cotton kurta & trousers look that are on sale.

Grab them before the sizes run out.

Myntra sale, upto 80% off: Comfy kurta & trouser sets for a WFH attire

Mustard Yellow & Red Printed Pure Cotton Kurta with Trousers: Buy at 60% discount for Rs. 759/-

Green & Pink Printed Kurta with Trousers: Buy at 60% discount for Rs. 1,025/-

Off-White & Blue Digital Printed Sustainable Kurta with Trousers: Buy at 60% discount for Rs. 1,239/-

Blue & White Printed Kurta with Trousers: Buy at 75% discount for Rs. 724/-

Purple & Blue Printed Plus Size Kurta with Trousers: Buy here at 50% discount for Rs. 1,499/-

Green & Orange Printed Kurta with Palazzos: Buy here at 60% discount for Rs. 919/-

Cream-Coloured & Green Ethnic Motifs Printed Straight Pure Cotton: Buy here at 35% discount for Rs. 1039/-

White & Green Sanganeri Block Print Straight Sustainable Kurta with Palazzos: Buy here at 60% discount for Rs. 1,279/-

Navy Blue & Off-White Pure Cotton Striped Kurti with Trousers: Buy here at 60% discount for Rs. 1,319/-

White Floral Printed Pure Cotton Kurta with Trousers: Buy at 35% discount for Rs. 1,169/-

