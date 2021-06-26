Myntra sale: How to get a cute matching set like Alia Bhatt

If there's one person who lights up the screen it's Alia Bhatt.

The actress is an icon to many who look up to her, especially when it comes to style and fashion. In her recent Instagram post, the actress shared a picture of her at the beach in the cutest little matching set from her brand Edamamma.

We tried to recreate this 'sunshine' look from the on-going sale at Myntra. Most of them are night suits, but they are so cute that you could even wear them out for lunches or to even lounge at home.

So grab them before they run out of your size!

Get the similar look, on sale now!

Yellow & Olive Green Printed Set: Buy at Rs. 1,699/-

Yellow & White Floral Printed Set: Buy at 20% discount for Rs. 799/-

Yellow & White Printed Cotton set: Buy at 50% discount for Rs. 649/-

In different colours and styles:

Grey & White Ethnic Motifs Print Pure Cotton Set: Buy at 50% discount for Rs. 899/-

White & Blue Floral Print Set: Buy at 40% discount for Rs. 1,139/-

Green & Pink Floral Printed Set: Buy at 35% discount for Rs. 1,104/-

Get the look

Black & Orange Urban Desert Printed Reversible Bucket Hat: Buy at 25% discount for Rs. 899/-

