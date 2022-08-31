Mymetics and PCI Biotech Sign a Preclinical Research Collaboration

EPALINGES, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / Mymetics Corporation (OTCQB:MYMX) a pioneer in the research and development of virosome based vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious and life disabling diseases, and PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB), a Norwegian cancer focused biopharmaceutical company, have entered into a preclinical research collaboration with the aim to explore technological synergies for the possible enhancement of cancer therapy.

The project is the first step in determining if there is a basis for a further collaboration between Mymetics and PCI Biotech, of short duration and without immediate commercial impact for either of the parties involved.

About Mymetics

Mymetics Corporation (OTCQB:MYMX) is a Swiss based biotechnology company, with a research lab in the Netherlands, focused on the development of next-generation preventative vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases. It currently has several vaccines in its pipeline under development, among which are the Covid-19, HIV-1/AIDS and malaria, and collaborative projects in the cancer immunotherapy.

Mymetics' core technology and expertise are in the use of virosomes, lipid-based carriers containing functional fusion viral proteins and natural membrane proteins, in combination with rationally designed antigens. The company's vaccines are designed to induce protection against early transmission and infection, focusing on both the mucosal and serum immune response. Virosomes have shown to trigger also specific T-cell responses. For further information, please visit www.mymetics.com.

For further information, please contact:

Ronald Kempers, CEO

email: info@mymetics.com

+41 21 653 4535

Forward looking statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements, which are identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions. The statements contained herein which are not based on historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect our actual results, performance or achievements in the future and, accordingly, such actual results, performance or achievements may materially differ from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with our ability to successfully develop and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations and compliance with applicable laws and changes in such laws and the administration of such laws. See Mymetics' most recent Form 10-K for a discussion of such risks, uncertainties and other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements which speak only as of the date the statements were made.

SOURCE: Mymetics Corporation





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/713978/Mymetics-and-PCI-Biotech-Sign-a-Preclinical-Research-Collaboration



