Myles Turner addresses trade rumors

In an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints, Turner talked about being involved in trade rumors and people trying to recruit him. “I haven’t been contacted by any players directly,” Turner told ClutchPoints. “It’s more so reps of players or managers and stuff like that. Small talk here and there, but I really don’t entertain most of that stuff. That’s what I got my people for.”

Pacers beat LeBron’s Lakers and Steph’s Warriors on back-to-back nights minus Myles Turner in both games and all key cogs except rookie Chris Duarte missing at Golden State. By mandate, Rick Carlisle is now the greatest coach ever. Duarte is back in ROY race. These are the rules. – 1:01 AM

The Warriors are struggling to put away a Pacers team that’s missing Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis, Caris Lavert, Malcolm Brogdan, and TJ McConnell. – 12:01 AM

Warriors will face a depleted Pacers team a night after they beat the Lakers in Los Angeles. Domantas Sabonis is out. Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert are questionable. Myles Turner, T.J. Warren and T.J. McConnell have already been out with injuries for Indiana. – 4:42 PM

No surprise, Domantas Sabonis is OUT tonight against the Warriors with a sprained left ankle. Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon are questionable with a sore right calf and sore right Achilles, respectively.

Obviously Myles Turner, TJ Warren and TJ McConnell are out. #Pacers – 4:40 PM

Another podcast with @NatJNewell!! This was taped right after the Myles Turner injury news and before the #Pacers beat the #Lakers (and before Domantas Sabonis got hurt, too). indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 12:20 PM

On this week’s Putback, @Fred Katz joined to talk about Cam Reddish’s fit in the NYK rotation, how a healthy Myles Turner helps Julius Randle/NYK, Jalen Brunson & more. Full episode here: https://t.co/7a5fijG2iy pic.twitter.com/PhcQIXj0G3 – 8:45 AM

Tough 5% loss. Thought we’d see Lakers push with no Myles Turner to protect the rim and instead they locked in on D. It would’ve been a different game if LeVert doesn’t get in foul trouble but he ended up being fresh to steal it late. Damn, even got 4 Russ 3-balls. OVER 225 loses – 1:01 AM

A look at the updated trade market for Myles Turner and Jerami Grant. Plus, what NBA executives think of Cam Reddish joining the Knicks and why Joe Cronin could remain GM of the Blazers. More with my colleague @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/myles-tu… – 11:28 AM

New podcast breaking down Myles Turner’s injury:

And more. Watch/subscribe here:https://t.co/KwIe0UYAJV pic.twitter.com/dbqVMoNj5m – 9:21 AM

Trade season in the NBA can be a very stressful time. It’s not a video game or a fantasy league. You can’t trade someone and they’re available to play tomorrow. Professional athletes aren’t avatars, even though their size and abilities make them seem unreal. “I would say the first time I’ve dealt with trade rumors was probably like four years ago,” Turner continued. “I didn’t know what to think of it. As the summers progressed, I kept hearing more things, and that stuff was almost getting done. I kind of got used to hearing it all the time. I just took it as part of the business.” -via Clutch Points / January 22, 2022

Michael Scotto: Myles Turner’s stress reaction injury to his foot could have a pretty sizable impact on the trade market. Right now, in talking with executives, there are two different feelings. A team is either going to try and buy a little lower on Turner than Indiana’s original asking price, which I recently reported as two first-round picks or one first-round pick and a promising young player. Or, teams are going to back off now that were in the mix previously due to his injury. One reason for that could be, as one NBA executive told me, “The playoff race is tight in both conferences. If a guy is going to be out for a month, you could find yourself in the play-in Tournament.” -via HoopsHype / January 19, 2022

Marc Stein: The Mavericks have been frequently linked to a trade pursuit of Indiana’s Myles Turner, but league sources say Dallas had already backed off on its interest even before Turner’s foot injury and with its team defense already flourishing at No. 5 overall in defensive efficiency -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / January 18, 2022