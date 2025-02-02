Myles Lewis-Skelly mocks Erling Haaland with goal celebration as Arsenal thrash Man City

Myles Lewis-Skelly celebrates scoring against Manchester City by copying Haaland’s celebration (REUTERS)

Myles Lewis-Skelly celebrated his first Arsenal goal by appearing to mock Erling Haaland as the Gunners turned the tables on rivals Manchester City at the Emirates.

Lewis-Skelly was involved in the heated scenes at the end of September’s fractious 2-2 draw as the teenager, then only 17, was booked for clashing with Haaland.

The Manchester City striker turned to Lewis-Skelly and asked “Who the f*** are you?” after Haaland told Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to “stay humble” in the match between the teams earlier this season.

Tensions between last season’s title rivals were high, with Gabriel celebrating in Haaland’s face after Arsenal scored inside two minutes, as payback for having the ball thrown at the back of his head in September’s draw.

Haaland did not celebrate towards Gabriel when he equalised with a header, before Arsenal ran away with the contest to spark life into their title challenge with goals from Thomas Partey, Lewis-Skelly, Kai Havertz and Ethan Nwaneri.

And academy graduate Lewis-Skelly, now 18, celebrated his first Arsenal goal by running to the corner and sitting with his legs crossed as if he was meditating.

Lewis-Skelly copies Haaland’s celebration after scoring Arsenal’s third goal (Getty Images)

Haaland’s trademark ‘meditation’ celebration was used against him (Getty Images)

The celebration has been used by Haaland in the past, such as when he scored his first Manchester City goal in the win over West Ham in August 2022.

Arsenal defender Gabriel had wasted no time renewing his rivalry with Haaland after the Gunners scored within two minutes.

Champions City made a calamitous start as Pep Guardiola’s side were caught playing out from the back and Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard finished first-time to give the hosts the lead after just 104 seconds.

And Gabriel, who clashed with Haaland during the fractious 2-2 draw between the teams in September, celebrated by shouting into the Norwegian’s face as he ran past him to celebrate with his team-mates by the corner.

Haaland was tightly marked by Gabriel in the draw at the Etihad earlier this season and emotions spilled over when Haaland threw the ball the ball into the back of the defender’s head when City scored a late equaliser.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Haaland then told Arsenal manager Arteta to “stay humble” and clashed with several Gunners players, including Lewis-Skelly, after the final whistle.

Haaland and Gabriel's rivalry was a plot point ahead of Arsenal and City facing off in a must-win clash for both teams.

But Haaland was defended by manager Guardiola before the match and his behaviour on the pitch was praised. The 24-year-old did not react to Gabriel choosing to celebrate in his face after Arsenal took the lead.

“I’m surprised how he controls his emotions,” said Guardiola ahead of Sunday’s Premier League return encounter between the sides at the Emirates Stadium.

“Do you know that in every action he’s being pulled and the referee plays on? How many times has it happened? He’s never complained. He behaves incredibly well.”