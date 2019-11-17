Myles Garrett's appeal strategy will be challenging indefinite length of suspension

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has apologized for his actions, calling his helmet-swinging behavior “selfish” in a statement posted shortly after his punishment was announced.

But while Garrett took responsibility for his actions, he’s not taking his suspension quietly.

Appeal to focus on CBA

Via NFL Network, Garrett plans to appeal his suspension, which is at minimum six games, or the remainder of the regular season.

His argument will be to focus on the “indefinite” language used. The collective bargaining agreement does not allow for indefinite suspensions for on-field conduct.

Now, Garrett could make this case in front of Derrick Brooks or James Thrash, who hear these appeals, and they could call his bluff. Responding with, “Here’s a defined term: 10 games,” or something along those lines, would be concrete.

That obviously is not what Garrett is hoping for. He reportedly wants the six-game minimum for this season (which could be longer if Cleveland makes the playoffs) reduced as well.

But the CBA says what it says, and he wants to make the league at least stick to it.

Cleveland's Myles Garrett reportedly will argue that the CBA doesn't allow for indefinite suspensions for on-field incidents. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

