Myles Garrett reportedly meets with Roger Goodell, could be close to reinstatement

Myles Garrett met with commissioner Roger Goodell and fellow NFL league representatives about potential reinstatement on Monday morning, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer first reported.

The defensive end was suspended indefinitely on Nov. 15, 2019, after he hit Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with Rudolph’s own helmet. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended for three games, and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was handed a one-game ban.

There is no timetable set for Garrett’s reinstatement, though it could be soon now that the sides have met, per reports by Cabot and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Garrett hasn’t been in the public eye much since the incident. He volunteered at a Feed the Need event around Thanksgiving and has worked out in the weight room, per Cabot. He posted on Instagram three days ago, “Time to get to work.”

The Browns’ offseason program begins April 6 under first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski, though it is voluntary. Garrett was having a career year in his third season with 10 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 10 games before the brawl. He was in the conversation for defensive player of the year.

After injuries his rookie year, Garrett finished 2018 with 13.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 29 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles.

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett reportedly met with NFL officials on his reinstatement.

